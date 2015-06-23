The History of Leggings: See the Style Through the Decades

Audrey Hepburn, 1957
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Ann-Margret, 1960s
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jackie Collins, 1971
Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John, 1978
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Rod Stewart, 1979
Gary Merrin/Getty Images
Debbie Harry, 1980
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Cher, 1982
Ron Galella/WireImage
Twiggy, 1983
Tom Wargacki/WireImage
Jane Fonda, 1983
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Farrah Fawcett, 1985
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Madonna, 1985
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford, 1990
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Tiffani Thiessen, 1991
Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank
Diahann Carroll, 1992
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Sienna Miller, 2005
Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic
Lindsay Lohan, 2008
Chris Wolf/FilmMagic
Beyonce, 2009
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, 2011
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Russell Brand, 2013
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kim Kardashian, 2013
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2013
Xposure Photos
Miley Cyrus, 2013
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kendall Jenner, 2015
AKM GSI
1 of 24
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement