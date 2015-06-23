The History of Leggings: See the Style Through the Decades

Jun 23, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Photo of Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn, 1957

Leggings or super skinny pants? Either way, the style icon made fashion (and film) history when she was cast as Jo Stockton in the musical film Funny Face with her all-black second-skin uniform. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Ann-Margret Dances
Ann-Margret, 1960s

The Swedish-born actress and dancer got her groove on in a violet blouse and playful printed stirrup leggings during a studio portrait. 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<p>Jackie Collins, 1971</p>
Jackie Collins, 1971

The English novelist and actress smoldered for the camera in her mixed prints, expertly pairing her tie-dyed tee with patterned skin-tight bottoms, which effectively achieved that carefree free-spirited look of the '70s.

Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images
GREASE, Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Stockard Channing, 1978. © Paramount Pictur
Olivia Newton-John, 1978

Sandy Olsen (played by Newton-John) was a true Pink Lady with her trademark ringlets, off-the-shoulder black top, and shiny leggings in the 1978 hit musical film Grease

©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Rod's Leggings
Rod Stewart, 1979

The pop legend made a wild statement on stage during the British leg of his world tour with his leopard-print top, bejeweled sash, and shiny Lycras. 

Gary Merrin/Getty Images
Bad Blondie
Debbie Harry, 1980

The Queen of Punk Rock, who rode the New Wave of the '70s and '80s as the lead singer of Blondie, was also the first to rock leggings on stage. She went for a clashing red-and-yellow striped pair that she coupled with a graphic "Andy Warhol's Bad" tee. 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"Night of 100 Stars" Galal to Celebrate 100 Years of Actors' Fund of America - After Party
Cher, 1982

The legendary singer partied it up at the "Night of 100 Stars" Gala in her rocker ensemble, which consisted of embellished burgundy leggings, a black top, and a tough moto jacket.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Twiggy at the Ed Sullivan Theatre - April 15th 1983
Twiggy, 1983

The English model, actress, singer dialed up the drama in New York City when she paired her shiny black Lycra leggings with a glamorous one-shoulder top and a black lace headpiece.

Tom Wargacki/WireImage
Jane Fonda Portrait Session
Jane Fonda, 1983

By the '80s, leggings quickly turned into an aerobics piece. Who helped to lead this movement? Jane Fonda—she released her first workout video Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982. 

Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Farah Fawcett
Farrah Fawcett, 1985

The Charlie's Angels star opted for high-shine leggings for a night out on the town, styling the sparkle with a belted tunic and a satin oversize blazer.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Photo of 126 Madonna
Madonna, 1985

The Queen of Pop made leggings a part of her on-stage uniform, layering them under minis, dresses, and even faux wedding dresses. In this case, she wore a lace pair under a black micro skirt with a graphic top. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford, 1990

The supermodel posed at a studio photo shoot and worked her curves in a black tank, black leggings and strappy pumps.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Saved by the Bell
Tiffani Thiessen, 1991

Tiffani Thiessen starred as Kelly Kapowski in the '90s sitcom Saved by the Bell that went on to define a generation. In the 11th episode "Pipe Dreams," she was outfitted in layered tees (knotted with a scrunchie, no less) with heather gray leggings. 

Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank
Diahann Carroll Portrait Session
Diahann Carroll, 1992

Caroll continued the leggings workout movement and brought it into the '90s when she posed for a portrait in a chartreuse pair, complete with a cut-out one-piece and a jump rope draped around her neck.

Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Matthew Williamson Fragrance Launch Party
Sienna Miller, 2005

After the '90s, the next wave of leggings hit in the mid-naughts. They were cropped to the knee and worn under tunics and minis. Miller epitomized the look with her below-the-knee leggings that she wore under a girly top and a denim vest. 

Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 24, 2008
Lindsay Lohan, 2008

LiLo became something of a poster child for wearing leggings as pants. The year 2008 marked her neverending streak of leggings, which eventually led to a business venture—6126, a clothing line that specialized in novelty leggings (cut-outs, embellishments, the works). 

Chris Wolf/FilmMagic
Beyonce KicksOff National "Show Your Helping Hand" Hunger Relief Initiative
Beyonce, 2009

With the popularity of leggings worn as pants, jean leggings, or "jeggings," were born. Made to look like denim without sacrificing elasticized stretch, jeggings quickly found a home in closets across the nation, including Beyonce's. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Casio Teams Up With Nicki Minaj And The Roots To Launch The New TRYX Digital Camera
Nicki Minaj, 2011

Not one to dial down on the theatrics, Minaj made a loud statement on stage in crazy-cool neon geo-graphic leggings that she continued to amp up with a button-adorned jacket and her blonde tower of a 'do. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2013
Russell Brand, 2013

Brand, for one, has never been shy about his penchant for extra-tight skinnies and leggings, or "meggings." 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Topshop Topman LA Opening Party - Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian, 2013

The more recent crop of leggings, as seen on Kardashian, are ankle-length and coated to look like leather pants. The reality star perfected her maternity style (when she was first pregnant with North West) when she wore hers with a feathery embroidered top. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
GWYNETH PALTROW APPEARED AT HUGO BOSS
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2013

The blonde beauty demonstrated another way to wear her leather-look leggings, styling them with a black sleeveless blouse and platform booties.

Xposure Photos
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus, 2013

Considering that the looks following the 2013 MTV VMAs red carpet included a fuzzy bear bodysuit and a nude latex bikini, Cyrus's embellished crop top-and-leggings combo, both by vintage Dolce & Gabbana, was by far the tamest of the three.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kendall Jenner looking stunning leaving the salon **USA ONLY**
Kendall Jenner, 2015

The model-of-the-moment broke all the fashion rules and wore her leggings in lieu of pants, styling them with a black crop top, a neutral jacket, and pumps.

AKM GSI
