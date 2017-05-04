14 Ways to Nail the Gingham Trend

Ann Jacoby
May 04, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

There are few prints that are more of a summer classic than gingham. A simple blouse in the fun print leaves us daydreaming about laid-back warm-weather picnics with friends or a cheeky, off-the-shoulder dress fuels our inner Brigitte Bardot. Lucky for us, gingham is one of the biggest prints this summer, so it's time to stock up on your own collection of the playful pattern. Check out our picks for must-have gingham pieces to add to your closet.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED SHIRT

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

RUFFLE DRESS

Farrow $72 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

TAILORED BLAZER

Banana Republic $142 (originally $178) SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

KNOTTED TOP

Marques Almeida $260 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

WRAPOVER BLOUSE

H&M $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

Solid and Striped $168 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

HIGH-WAISTED SHORTS

Mango $46 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

HEELED SANDALS

Alexandre Birman available at INTERMIX $495 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

MINI SHOULDER BAG

Mansur Gavriel available at MATCHES FASHION $545 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

SNEAKERS

Vans available at MADEWELL $60 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF

Brooks Brothers $58 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

ANKLE-WRAP FLATS

J. Crew $228 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

WRISTLET

Diane von Furstenberg $278 SHOP NOW

