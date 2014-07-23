Fashion Freeze Frame: Mad Men Season 3

Jul 23, 2014 @ 4:41 pm
Fashion Freeze Frame - Mad Men Season 3 - January Jones as Betty
January Jones as Betty
"Betty's look is more modern than in previous seasons," says Mad Men costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant. "Here, Betty is shopping in town in a linen dress with a polka dot silk sash."
Frank Ockenfels/AMC
Fashion Freeze Frame - Mad Men Season 3 - Christina Hendricks as Joan
Christina Hendricks as Joan
"This vintage crepe sheath with rose appliques is different for Joan," says Bryant. "She's entertaining at home in this scene, and we rarely see her out of the office."
Carin Baer/AMC
Fashion Freeze Frame - Mad Men Season 3 - Elisabeth Moss as Peggy
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy
"Peggy is playing with the boys now, so I like to maintain that perky, conservative style in a vest, blouse and pleated skirt," says Bryant.
Carin Baer/AMC
