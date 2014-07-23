whitelogo
Fashion Freeze Frame:
Mad Men
Season 3
InStyle.com
Jul 23, 2014
January Jones as Betty
"Betty's look is more modern than in previous seasons," says
Mad Men
costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant. "Here, Betty is shopping in town in a linen dress with a polka dot silk sash."
Frank Ockenfels/AMC
Christina Hendricks as Joan
"This vintage crepe sheath with rose appliques is different for Joan," says Bryant. "She's entertaining at home in this scene, and we rarely see her out of the office."
Carin Baer/AMC
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy
"Peggy is playing with the boys now, so I like to maintain that perky, conservative style in a vest, blouse and pleated skirt," says Bryant.
Carin Baer/AMC
