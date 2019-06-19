This Backless Sticky Bra Is My Secret for Wearing Any Summer Dress

Image zoom Getty Images

Breezy dresses with small straps, plunging necklines, or backless features are summer staples. While these dresses (or tops!) are beautiful, it can be difficult to find a bra that offers support and coverage without any straps. Having searched for a solution for years, I recently decided to get serious about finding one that didn’t make me so uncomfortable I was ready to lose my mind. Luckily, I discovered an option that actually works: the Fashion Forms Women’s Nu Backless Strapless Bra.

Okay, hear me out. I know sticky bras can be annoying. I know they can get slippery, especially when sweat is involved. I also know that certain brands are rendered completely useless after only a couple of wears. That said, this Fashion Forms bra is amazing. It’s made of super soft silicone and shows no signs of lumps or creases — even under sheer clothing.

One of my biggest hold ups with most sticky bras is that I don’t trust the adhesives. I can’t think of anything worse than having to sit around hoping your coverage doesn’t literally fall off, but this adhesive is the real deal. When you’re putting it on (to clean, dry skin, of course), you’re welcome to adjust it around as much as you want, and it stays on like a charm throughout the entire process. One recommendation? I suggest holding the cups in your desired place for a few seconds once they’re clasped to ensure that the adhesive sets fully. You can adjust it further out for more cleavage, or closer in for less. Honestly, I’ve even left it unclasped in the middle completely when wearing a plunging neckline, and it still works beautifully.

Another problem I’ve run into with other sticky bras is that I feel like if I lift my arms too much it will unstick and all will be lost — but that’s never been a problem with this little jewel. I feel secure the entire time it's on, and it gives me the perfect amount of lift and coverage, which is honestly confidence-inducing. The only downside is the sizing, as the cups are just available in sizes A, B, and C. But the brand offers an array of sticky cups for different dresses, and others come in larger sizes.

Regardless, I love this sticky bra so much that I’ve even found myself replacing my typical strapless bras with this baby under tanks and sleeveless tops. For me, it’s really been the perfect summer necessity.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $40–$75; amazon.com