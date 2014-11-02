Time Machine: Our Favorite '80s and '90s Moments Are Back!

It's not just the latest collections from the recently-wrapped fashion weeks that are making a statement: '80s and '90s babes, rejoice! In case you haven't noticed, some of the biggest moments from our childhoods—on the runway, on the big screen, and otherwise—have had a resurgence over the last few years, and now we're full-blown pre-Internet ecstatic.

And it's not just pop culture moments getting rebooted, some of our favorite toys and pastimes have been totally made over. Even the queen of our '80s and '90s-lovin' hearts, Lisa Frank, is making a reappearance in stores with new products and designs. Alongside the glittery stationery and colorful, animal-patterned folders that we first swooned over (see the vintage items, above), Lisa Frank has turned out a set of gadgets and apparel that any tech-savvy, modern fashionista will love: USB sticks, tees at stores like Wet Seal, and a limited collaboration with Urban Outfitters. Frank also told InStyle exclusively that she's been in talks with a high-end fashion designer for a collaboration that was too soon for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week this past September, and is in queue for the time being.

High-end Lisa Frank? To that we say, yes please. From the news of Twin Peaks's return to primetime in 2016 to a Netflix revival of the Care Bears in the works, it doesn't look like the renaissance is dying anytime soon. (Excuse us as we go binge-watch every single episode of The Wonder Years, which is finally out on DVD.) To that, we rounded up some of our fashionable moments that are making a seriously stylish comeback.

PHOTOS: '80s and '90s Fashions, Toys, and Pop Culture Moments Made Over