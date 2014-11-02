Time Machine: Our Favorite '80s and '90s Moments Are Back!

It's not just the latest collections from the recently-wrapped fashion weeks that are making a statement: '80s and '90s babes, rejoice! In case you haven't noticed, some of the biggest moments from our childhoods—on the runway, on the big screen, and otherwise—have had a resurgence over the last few years, and now we're full-blown pre-Internet ecstatic.

And it's not just pop culture moments getting rebooted, some of our favorite toys and pastimes have been totally made over. Even the queen of our '80s and '90s-lovin' hearts, Lisa Frank, is making a reappearance in stores with new products and designs. Alongside the glittery stationery and colorful, animal-patterned folders that we first swooned over (see the vintage items, above), Lisa Frank has turned out a set of gadgets and apparel that any tech-savvy, modern fashionista will love: USB sticks, tees at stores like Wet Seal, and a limited collaboration with Urban Outfitters. Frank also told InStyle exclusively that she's been in talks with a high-end fashion designer for a collaboration that was too soon for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week this past September, and is in queue for the time being.

High-end Lisa Frank? To that we say, yes please. From the news of Twin Peaks's return to primetime in 2016 to a Netflix revival of the Care Bears in the works, it doesn't look like the renaissance is dying anytime soon. (Excuse us as we go binge-watch every single episode of The Wonder Years, which is finally out on DVD.) To that, we rounded up some of our fashionable moments that are making a seriously stylish comeback.

1 of 19 Courtesy; Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

LISA FRANK SCHOOL SUPPLIES

We filled our backpacks with goodies colorfully illustrated by Lisa Frank's unicorns, kittens, pandas and dolphins. The stationery and party supplies are still found in stores—but with an updated vibe. She's recently partnered with Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters, so now you can rock her amazing prints even if you're not going back-to-school shopping.

Top: Electronics, walmart.com; party supplies and school supplies, walmart.com, dollargeneral.com; cosmetic sets, walmart.com, target.com, kmart.com; stickers tablet, walgreens.com; calendar, amazon.com; T-shirt, visit forever21.com to locate stores; tote bags, walmart.com, fivebelow.com.
Bottom: Vintage Lisa Frank items.
2 of 19 Courtesy

MY LITTLE PONY

Hasbro's popular ponies from the '80s have undergone several evolutions since their foray into pop culture in stores and the Saturday morning cartoon lineup. This year, Hasbro announced another option for fans of the toy, 2.0-style: you can now 3D-print your own pony specially designed by "superfan" illustrators (pictured).
3 of 19 Courtesy (3)

TOYS 2.0: APPS AND GADGETS

Some favorite childhood must-haves and playthings are now super tech-friendly: you can tote your iPad in a Trapper Keeper case, turn your Mac screen into a Lite Brite with a widget, and play with your Tamagotchi on a mobile device.
4 of 19 Courtesy (2)

ARM CANDY

Even for those who check the time on the phone, these upgraded arm accessories are hard to resist: the Swatch Watch (all grown up) and a slap bracelet-turned-watch that's now fun and functional.
From left: Maldiva, $140; swatch.com; Griffin Slap wrist band, $13; target.com.
5 of 19 Courtesy

BARBIE DOLLS

Barbie has always been fashionable, but with Karl Lagerfeld's eponymous Barbie Lagerfeld (launched September 2014), the chic factor has just gone up several notches. She may look different over the years, but one thing's for sure: our closet envy is stronger than ever!

6 of 19 Courtesy (2)

HELLO KITTY, HELLO 40!

Hello Kitty, arguably the most famous of the Sanrio characters, hits a big milestone this year! In honor of her 40th, Abrams released a nail art book ($14; amazon.com) full of incredibly cute DIY projects. Monday manis just got a whole lot funner.
7 of 19 Buyenlarge/Getty Images

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

Our favorite heroes in a half shell have never gone away since the late '80s, and the latest 2014 iteration was a total reboot. All we can say is: Turtle power!
8 of 19 Courtesy Everett Collection

SAILOR MOON

One of the most popular anime series ever, Sailor Moon was first released in the early '90s and got a reboot this summer in the form of new series Sailor Moon Crystal. In recent years, it's seen a resurgence in popularity and it's easy to see why: it was one of the first franchises with female superheroes using magic to conquer evil!
9 of 19 Copyright © Everett Collection / Everett Collection

JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS

The adventures of the classic '80s animated singer (plus her alter ego and band) are making it to the big screen in 2016. Molly Ringwald, teen queen of the decade, will be part of the cast for the live-action film. Talk about a double dose of nostalgia!
10 of 19 ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

GHOSTBUSTERS

The first Ghostbusters movie was released 30 years ago, and while we couldn't have imagined the series becoming even better, director Paul Feig announced in October that an all-female reboot is in the works. To which we say, yes, please!

11 of 19 ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

FULL HOUSE

Family sitcom favorite Full House is reportedly getting a reboot, and creator Jeff Franklin is already writing a concept. A return to the TGIF lineup? All we can say us, have mercy!

12 of 19 James Sorensen/ABC via Getty Images

BOY MEETS WORLD

The anchor of ABC's Friday night TGIF lineup, Boy Meets World returned to our screens (and our hearts! Cory and Topanga!) this year with Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel. No surprise: Cory and Topanga's kids are adorbs!

Advertisement
CLUELESS

As if Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" wasn't enough to give us full-on Clueless nostalgia, seeing Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan reunited at a screening this year definitely did!

Advertisement
THE SPICE GIRLS

We can say with certainty that the Spice Girls have never looked better. With Mel B's new judging stint on The X Factor U.K. and Victoria Beckham's new shopping site now live, the style inspo keeps on coming!
15 of 19 Courtesy

BEAUTY ESSENTIALS

From Calgon's relaunch of its Turquoise Seas body mist to new makeup lines by Jane Cosmetics, the '90s beauty renaissance is alive and well. Add to the list the relaunch of two signature Herbal Essences scents? All we can say is, "Yes! Yes! Yes!"
16 of 19 Instagram/scrunchiesofinstagram; Courtesy (3)

Throwback Hair

From high ponies to pigtails, the scrunchie was a classic childhood must-have. Alyssa Milano (left) gave us some serious hair inspo, as did other '80s stars featured in popular Instagram account @scrunchiesofinstagram. With stars like Selena Gomez and Rita Ora sporting the look (and totally killing it), consider this hair accessory back on our radar.

From top: Lisa Velvet Scrunchie Set (2), $9; nastygal.com; Marc by Marc Jacobs, $32; shopbop.com; Marc by Marc Jacobs, $35; net-a-porter.com.
17 of 19 Courtesy (3)

EYE-CATCHING ACCESSORIES

Love it or hate it, the fanny pack is back and becoming more of a regular street-style feature! Sarah Jessica Parker has been out with fanny pack in tow on more than one occasion (looking chicer than ever), and even Matthew McConaughey has given it a whirl. And as for the jelly shoe? Still super comfortable—sequins a must-have upgrade.

From top: Adidas by Stella McCartney, $59; revolveclothing.com; Alexander Wang, $550; forwardforward.com; Teezer, $198; stuartweitzman.com.
18 of 19 Courtesy (3)

FLOWER POWER

From cardigans to delicate frocks, daisy prints and sunflowers are inspiring fashion all over again. Rock them with edgier separates or carry a colorful tote for just a touch of prints-piration.
From top: Blue Daisy Bomber Jacket, $68; chicwish.com; ANTIPAST, $654; farfetch.com; See by Chloé, $425; stylebop.com
19 of 19 Courtesy (3)

TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL: VARSITY JACKETS

Good news: you can wear the ever-classic letterman's jacket and not have to go back to high school to do it. The Rag & Bone's fall/winter 2014 collections included a chic set of them down the runway, but the casual-cool jacket that looks good with a skirt and jeans has been making appearances on the catwalk for years.
From left: Moschino, flannels.com; McQ Alexander McQueen, $765; matchesfashion.com; T by Alexander Wang, $1,050; lagarconne.com.

