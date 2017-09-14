Here's What Fashion Editors Are Donating for Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Courtesy
Claire Stern
Sep 14, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, which pummeled its way through Florida and the Caribbean over the weekend, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its path, many people have mobilized to help victims of the storm, which is now the most powerful in recorded history. Today, the fashion industry enters the fold by teaming up with eBay for Charity to auction off 26 top-shelf items from the likes of Ralph Lauren, Alexander Wang, and Derek Lam, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization supporting healthcare facilities affected by the hurricane with medicine and supplies.

Among the coveted pieces up for auction are a Moncler stars-and-stripes reversible puffer jacket, Karl Lagerfeld slides, and a pair of vintage high-waisted Gucci flares—all with a $50 starting bid. Visit ebay.com/fashionfavorites to get in on the action anytime before September 24. Happy bidding.

