I'm a Fashion Writer, and These 10 Items From Nordstrom Are Completing My Spring Wardrobe

My biggest fatal fashion flaw is that I always am shopping for statement pieces and I never think to stock up on basics. So when the time comes around to pair a buckled multi-print Chopova Lowena skirt with a simple top, I find myself at a loss. I've decided I'm too extra for a simple Skims white tank top (although it's still fab), but I still somehow find a way to justify this $150 take by Marine Serre. She's one of my favorite designers, so there is that, and her iconic crescent logo feels like a secret handshake among fashion people. When you see one, you just know. I also love how this top is very much a basic with a little detail that makes it feel more unique and more me. And I've spoken to some fashion editor friends who own one, and they all say the quality is unmatched: it's a tank that'll last.