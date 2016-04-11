See 8 Fashion Designers in Their Signature Uniforms

Priya Rao
Apr 11, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

We've waxed on about the power of uniform dressing: Steve Jobs was a fan, as is Hillary Clinton. There is something undeniable about knowing what works for you and wearing said outfit (or variation of said outfit) with aplomb. Nobody knows this better than fashion designers, whose job it is to make everyone look their best at all times.

Naturally, women like Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, and Victoria Beckham practice what they preach because they, too, sport some iteration of their own uniform. Von Furstenberg, for her part, prefers a printed tunic dress, which she calls a "petite valise," while Beckham loves herself some menswear-inspired suiting. Ahead, eight fashion designers in their signature uniforms.

Diane von Furstenberg

As the maker of the wrap dress, von Furstenberg knows a thing or two about women's bodies. She, herself, prefers a printed tunic dress, which she calls a "petite valise." “I wanted something that was easy, that I could wear anywhere, and, you know, it is easy to pack," she told us. "It doesn’t wrinkle, and it makes it easy to get dressed, so it works like a uniform.”

Carolina Herrera 

Herrera is rarely seen without her white shirt. "Fashion is supposed to be for the everyday,” she said. “I have worn the white shirt since I was very young.” Herrera even manages to take her favorite design from day to night. “It doesn’t always look like a white shirt even though it is,” she said. “With trouser or a short skirt it can be worn for day and then later with evening jewels and a ball skirt for night."

Victoria Beckham 

Beckham knows the power of tailoring and is often seen in menswear-inspired pieces, like a knee-length coat and smart trousers. Ladylike pumps and oversize sunglasses usually complete the look. 

Donna Karan 

As an advocate of seven easy pieces, Karan knows the importance of editing one's wardrobe. For her part, she is usually seen in an all-black uniform of a blouse, edgy pants, tough boots, and a statement necklace. 

Vera Wang 

When turning up the glamour for red carpet events, Wang is often seen in long sleeveless black gowns with some sort of fabric detail, like pleats. 

Betsey Johnson 

Johnson loves wacky, playful designs on the runway, but for her everyday uniform, she likes to incorporate black-and-white stripes in the form of dresses, leggings, and jumpsuits. 

Rebecca Minkoff 

Minkoff relies on old standbys, like a leather motorcyle jacket, a printed top, jeans, and statement heels. 

Cynthia Rowley 

Rowley loves herself a statement piece in the form of feathery knee-length skirts and colorful toppers. 

