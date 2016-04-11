See 8 Fashion Designers in Their Signature Uniforms

We've waxed on about the power of uniform dressing: Steve Jobs was a fan, as is Hillary Clinton. There is something undeniable about knowing what works for you and wearing said outfit (or variation of said outfit) with aplomb. Nobody knows this better than fashion designers, whose job it is to make everyone look their best at all times.

Naturally, women like Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, and Victoria Beckham practice what they preach because they, too, sport some iteration of their own uniform. Von Furstenberg, for her part, prefers a printed tunic dress, which she calls a "petite valise," while Beckham loves herself some menswear-inspired suiting. Ahead, eight fashion designers in their signature uniforms.

