How Fashion Brands Are Standing Up for Reproductive Rights
When a draft revealing the Supreme Court's opinion on the overturning of Roe V. Wade was leaked on May 2, the United States collectively held its breath. While the decision had yet to be made final, overturning the landmark case that protects a woman's right to an abortion would not only limit access to safe procedures across the country but would rid an entire demographic of one of their basic human rights.
If put into effect, legislature surrounding abortion would go into the hands of each individual state, allowing the 13 states with trigger laws to eliminate the right to choose completely. Now, the fashion industry is taking a stand. In an effort to speak out against the leaked opinion — which would undoubtedly impact a large portion of both their customers and employees — luxury, premium, and indie brands alike are donating proceeds and altering employee benefits to stand up against the potential ruling. Read on to see what fashion brands are doing to ensure a woman's continued right to bodily autonomy now, and forever.
Gucci
As one of the first luxury brands to speak out, Gucci made waves by announcing a change to employee benefits in wake of Roe V. Wade's potential overturning. "As we now face a critical moment in U.S. history, Gucci remains steadfast in its belief that access to reproductive health care is a fundamental human right," the Italian brand shared in a statement. "The company will now provide travel reimbursement to any U.S. employee who needs access to health care not available in their home state." Gucci also pledged its continued support to organizations that "enable access to reproductive health and protect human rights" through their ongoing Chime for Change campaign.
Levi Strauss & Co.
The popular denim and clothing brand issued a statement shortly after the opinion was leaked stating that a woman's access to reproductive health care, such as abortion, has been a "critical factor to the workplace gains and contributions women have made over the past 50 years." While Levi Strauss & Co. already allows reimbursement eligibility surrounding healthcare-related travel expenses for services not available in an employee's home state, they called on fellow business leaders to "make their voices heard" and "act to protect the health and well-being" of employees by protecting reproductive rights.
Lenny
The vintage denim brand plans to donate 15% of net sales throughout the month of May to the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project. The Los Angeles-based organization assists women in accessing safe, legal abortions or emergency contraceptives if they are financially unable to pay for them themselves.
Rachel Antonoff
Rachel Antonoff, the ready-to-wear clothing brand founded by a designer and activist of the same name, made its stance clear via Instagram. The brand's post stated "abortion is a right," and announced that 100% of proceeds from its reproductive collection will be donated to Planned Parenthood. The collection includes a variety of uterus-embroidered sweaters and T-shirts in different colors and styles.
Parade
Cami Tellez, CEO of the sustainable underwear brand Parade, issued a note on Instagram reiterating the company's "unapologetic" support of abortion access and reproductive rights "since the beginning." The brand announced it will donate 1% of all profits to organizations fighting for reproductive rights while adding, "It's not enough, but it's a start." The post also linked to abortion funds and urged followers to attend rallies, call their state representatives, and vote in the midterm elections.
Mejuri
Mejuri, a luxury jewelry company, announced they had made a donation to Keep Our Clinics in an effort support equal access to health care that's "free of shame and judgment." Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder, also released a statement saying, "Since inception, Mejuri was built on empowering our community to invest in themselves, and we celebrate those who act on their own terms. This news is a direct threat to the right and access to healthcare, and it is our collective responsibility to protect one another."
Mother Denim
In an Instagram post, Mother Denim announced they had donated $20,000 to The Center for Reproductive Rights while saying they "unapologetically stand for all reproductive rights." The post encouraged people to join them in donating to organizations supporting access to birth control and safe abortions, and linked to additional resources for those wishing to learn more.