How Fashion Brands Are Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

When a draft revealing the Supreme Court's opinion on the overturning of Roe V. Wade was leaked on May 2, the United States collectively held its breath. While the decision had yet to be made final, overturning the landmark case that protects a woman's right to an abortion would not only limit access to safe procedures across the country but would rid an entire demographic of one of their basic human rights.

If put into effect, legislature surrounding abortion would go into the hands of each individual state, allowing the 13 states with trigger laws to eliminate the right to choose completely. Now, the fashion industry is taking a stand. In an effort to speak out against the leaked opinion — which would undoubtedly impact a large portion of both their customers and employees — luxury, premium, and indie brands alike are donating proceeds and altering employee benefits to stand up against the potential ruling. Read on to see what fashion brands are doing to ensure a woman's continued right to bodily autonomy now, and forever.