Fashion 101: T-Shirts
Fashion 101: T-Shirts
InStyle.com
Sep 05, 2007 @ 3:06 pm
Logo Mania
The right logo T-shirt can telegraph so much: what's on your iPod, your cultural affiliations, even your coquettish sense of humor.
Lindsay Lohan has been spotted wearing this chic black T by Karl Lagerfeld. With white skinny jeans or a long flared skirt, you'll keep everyone guessing as to who "Karl" is.
Tom Schierlitz
Logo Mania
ChloÃ© has taken a whimsically retro approach with its logo, mimicking an old-school sports jersey.
Tom Schierlitz
Logo Mania
This Chip & Pepper T takes a collegiate-looking typeface and pairs it with a cartoon-like caricature.
Tom Schierlitz
Graphic Prints
Move over, Matisse. T-shirt designers are pushing the creative envelope in devising suitably appealing imagery.
Perfect for that day in the dunes, this colorful T will add a touch of color to an all-white ensemble.
Tom Schierlitz
Graphic Prints
Tap into your inner sense of harmony with this flock of partridges emblazoned across your chest.
Tom Schierlitz
Graphic Prints
No, this isn't the NBC peacock at rest. But just as bold, it will meet its match in anything black or white.
Tom Schierlitz
