Fashion 101: T-Shirts

Tom Schierlitz

Logo Mania

The right logo T-shirt can telegraph so much: what's on your iPod, your cultural affiliations, even your coquettish sense of humor.



Lindsay Lohan has been spotted wearing this chic black T by Karl Lagerfeld. With white skinny jeans or a long flared skirt, you'll keep everyone guessing as to who "Karl" is.