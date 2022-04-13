The Brand Famous for the Colorful Spring Dresses Kelly Ripa Loves Launched Shoes at Nordstrom

In the middle of winter, you can always count on Sarah Jessica Parker to somehow turn a look that feels like a vacation. She did that back in November with a colorful Farm Rio puffer she's worn many times since. The coat was built for warmth but looked like something you'd see while shopping in South America during a summer vacation with bright yellow and pink floral prints, which is exactly how SJP stood out in a sea of The North Face puffers in 20-degree weather. Kelly Ripa is also a fan of the brand, having worn it more than a handful of times on Live With Kelly and Ryan.