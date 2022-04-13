The Brand Famous for the Colorful Spring Dresses Kelly Ripa Loves Launched Shoes at Nordstrom
In the middle of winter, you can always count on Sarah Jessica Parker to somehow turn a look that feels like a vacation. She did that back in November with a colorful Farm Rio puffer she's worn many times since. The coat was built for warmth but looked like something you'd see while shopping in South America during a summer vacation with bright yellow and pink floral prints, which is exactly how SJP stood out in a sea of The North Face puffers in 20-degree weather. Kelly Ripa is also a fan of the brand, having worn it more than a handful of times on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
You'd never be able to guess the season from Ripa's choice of Farm Rio dress, but then again, that's essentially the brand's calling card. The Brazilian brand is known for its colorful prints and artisanal detailing, including vibrant embroidery, beads, and crochet. Back in 2020, I personally invested in some pieces when a vacation felt (and was) so far off, and it definitely added the tropical vibrancy my wardrobe was sorely missing. Now, right in time for spring, the brand has launched a collection of shoes — many of which are sandals or sneakers like you've never seen before, perfect for the season.
The footwear collection launched in partnership with Nordstrom and is a first for the brand, which focused solely on apparel. But it's a much-needed launch for bold print-lovers everywhere. There's a pair of platform crochet sneakers that quite literally look like the sunrise for $210 and more subtle Monstera leaf slides with a realistic leaf strap for under $150.
The Beaded Platform sneakers are the only sneakers that actually look like they deserve a vacation (and aren't just being packed for necessity) with colorful patterned beadwork all over its mesh upper. But an absolute must for any upcoming travels, especially to a beachy locale, is the Stripe Puffy flip-flop which looks like a cross between a pillow and a sandal. The Zigzag stitch sandal is also great for a dinner out after a day at the beach and comes in a simple black and white colorway if color isn't your thing (and red and pink if it is).
Considering the brand is already beloved by celebrities, it's only a matter of time before we see Sarah Jesssica Parker or Kelly Ripa walking down the streets of New York in Farm Rio's latest. I can already envision both of them wearing these beaded banana tie-up platform sandals with a Farm Rio dress in the Hamptons this summer.
Shop Farm Rio's highly anticipated shoe launch at Nordstrom below, before it sells out.