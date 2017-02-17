How Do Brazilian Girls Do Winter? By Shopping Farm Rio’s Adidas Collaboration

Shane Drummond/BFA.com
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 17, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Brazilian label Farm Rio brought some much needed heat to the chilly streets of #NYFW with their FW17 collection, showcasing 9 of the season’s best RTW and accessories with a much anticipated collaboration with Adidas (shoppable now!). Scroll through to see Farm’s latest collection, and take a look at the 5 items to shop on Adidas today!

AdidasShane Drummond/BFA.com

 

AdidasShane Drummond/BFA.com

 

AdidasShane Drummond/BFA.com

 

AdidasShane Drummond/BFA.com

 

See below for the stylish selections available now at adidas.com.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Highlights from NYFW

1 of 5 Courtesy

Stan Smith Shoes

available at adidas.com $80 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Florido Superstar Track Jacket

available at adidas.com $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Adilette Sandals

available at Adidas.com $35 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Stan Smith Shoes

available at adidas.com $85 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Giza Bowling Bag

available at adidas.com $60 SHOP NOW

