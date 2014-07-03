Fashion Flashback: Famous Cut-Outs Through the Years

Instead of baring it all for the world to see, these days, stars have gracefully taken to revealing glimpses of skin through strategically placed cut-outs—a touch more modest, but definitely just as sexy.

While cut-outs are definitely more prevalent than ever, both on and off the red carpet, they're surprisingly not a novel concept. The openwork detailing can be traced as far back as the 1930s, as seen on such luminaries like Bette Davis (above). Considered one of the greatest actresses in cinema history, it's no wonder she was one of the firsts to sport cut-outs. For her Ex-Lady publicity shot, she was snapped striking a bold pose in a white skin-skimming minimalist gown that boast a dramatic keyhole. It was sexy without exposing too much skin.

From then until now (more specifically: Taylor Swift's 2014 ACM Awards look), cut-outs have been seen on stage, in movies, and more. Click through to see how cut-outs have evolved through the decades.

Mary Astor, 1934

The award-winning actress struck a pose for her Easy to Love publicity shot, proving that cut-outs easily belong in the Old Hollywood glamour sphere.
Jane Fonda, 1960s

The former fashion model-slash-fitness guru showed off her svelte frame back in the day with revealing cut-outs that ran down the sides of her dress.
Diana Rigg, 1960s

With a tip of her hat, actress Diana Rigg playfully posed in a cut-out jumpsuit-taken sometime during the three years (1965-1968) she played the legendary character Emma Peel on the cult TV series The Avengers.
Debbie Harry, 1981

The Queen of Punk Rock bared her soul and her abs the year she released her solo album KooKoo.
Julia Roberts, 1990

In her breakout role as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts made a serious statement in her now-famous racy cut-out dress.
Julia Roberts, 2002

Twelve years later, Roberts took on cut-outs again, but this time in the form of a sleek Giorgio Armani gown at the 2002 Academy Awards.
Lupita Nyong'o, 2013

To promote 12 Years a Slave , then-newcomer Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the October 18th screening and instantly stole the spotlight in a sexy black cut-out Christopher Kane dress that she accessorized with Kwiat jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps.
Naomi Watts, 2013

At the New York premiere of Diana on October 30th, Naomi Watts looked royally good in an indigo cut-out Michael Kors gown with optic white embroidery, glamming it up with a scarlet-red Roger Vivier clutch and Harry Winston diamonds.
Naomie Harris, 2013

At the Los Angeles premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom on November 11th, Naomie Harris graced the red carpet in a pale blue Vionnet gown with an exaggerated keyhole and sexy cut-outs at the hips.
Nicole Richie, 2013

Nicole Richie stunned on the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards (on November 24) in a dramatic cut-out Emilio Pucci gown, complete with gold jewelry and a House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
Jennifer Lopez, 2014

The singer struck a fierce note at the American Idol XIII Finalists Party on February 20 in a black cut-out Cushnie et Ochs dress, accessorizing with Joan Hornig double-petal earrings, bracelets and rings by W. Britt, a black clutch and black patent pumps.
Taylor Swift, 2014

At the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 6th, Taylor Swift embraced two bold trends with one look: A cut-out crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt, both by J. Mendel.

