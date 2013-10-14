How to Wear Fall's Most Important Silhouette, the Midiskirt

The midi skirt is proving to be one of fall's most important silhouettes. Celine, Dries Van Noten, and Derek Lam were some of the notable runways to showcase the trend, and celebrities are following suit. Whether you opt for a full or pencil version of the skirt, the ideal length will ultimately depend on your height. (As a rule, it should always hit somewhere just below your knee or at mid-calf.) We love this shape because it feels tailored, sophisticated, and will easily take you from the office to a night out. It can be paired with a stacked-heel boot, feminine pump, or pointed flat. For a modern take, style with a cozy crop sweater and leather jacket. If you choose a print, pick up one of the print colors on your shoe to create a more cohesive look. Want more help finding your ideal style? Click the button below to shop our 15 favorite picks.

