Fall's Best Boots

Sep 21, 2011 @ 11:20 am
Fall's Best Boots
Whether tall and slouchy or short and structured, this season we have you (and your feet) covered with the hottest fall 2011 boot trends-from edgy ankle wedges and menswear-inspired lace-ups to traditional stacked leather heels and classic riding boots. Bonus: Click through for our shopping-savvy, under-$100 options for every style.

Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
The Look The '70s reign with this easy-to-strut-in knee-high style. Try them with leggings like Kate Moss or a midcalf skirt.

Shop It Leather, Ann Taylor, $348; anntaylor.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Faux leather, Gomax, $75; piperlime.com
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Suede, BCBGeneration, $198; macys.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Leather, Tory Burch, $550; toryburch.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Leather, Gucci, $1,795; gucci.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Leather, Kelsi Dagger, $289; macys.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Stacked Heel
Python, Prada, $2,700; at select Prada stores.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
The Look Complement fall's menswear styles with a heeled or platform style like Katie Holmes's. Pair them with a jacket and trousers for the office and with jeans on the weekend.

Shop It Calfskin, Roberto Cavalli, $1,908; store.robertocavalli.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Suede with faux leather, Bebe, $159; bebe.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Leather, Burberry, $850; burberry.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-up
Leather, Nine West, $129; macys.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Calfskin and cotton knit, Chloé, $995; at Barneys New York.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Faux leather, Mia, $89; miashoes.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Suede, Sigerson Morrison, $375; sigersonmorrison.com for locations.
Fall's Best Boots
Lace-Up
Leather, Coye Nokes, $560; coyenokes.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
The Look Those searching for perfect off-duty boots can relax a la Eva Mendes. Make sure to wear these with bare legs or fitted pants-because baggy with slouchy is more hobo than boho.

Shop It Faux suede, Payless, $40; payless.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Suede, Cynthia Vincent, $350; piperlime.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Leather and rubber, Castaner, $390; 212-249-2254.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Suede and cotton-wool-lycra, CC Corso Como, $199; nordstrom.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Suede, 7 for all Mankind, $425; 7forallmankind.com for locations.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Leather, the Frye Company, $348; thefryecompany.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Slouchy
Faux suede, Express, $88; express.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
The Look Favored by fashion-forward women like Halle Berry, this short version is modern and edgy. Balance the heavy shoe by aiming for a sleek, lean silhouette.

Shop It Suede and leather, B Brian Atwood, $450; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Suede, Seychelles, $120; seychellesfootwear.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Lambskin with faux fur, By Malene Birger, $685; 952-926-8725.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Suede, Tila March, $605; tilamarch.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Leather and crepe, Ciao Bella, $99; piperlime.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Suede, Joan amp David, $280; piperlime.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Leather, Mulberry, $950; 212-453-4722.
Fall's Best Boots
Ankle Wedge
Nubuck and faux leather, 80%20, $185; urbanoutfitters.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
The Look Rock out like Gwyneth Paltrow in skinny jeans and one of these strappy models. Avoid combining with a motorcycle jacket-too many buckles.

Shop It Leather, DKNYC, $198; lordandtaylor.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Suede and leather, Aldo, $120; aldoshoes.com for locations.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Leather, Bally, $1,595; bally.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Leather, Jessica Simpson Collection, $149; jessicasimpsoncollection.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Leather with rubber, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $475; jeanmichelcazabat.com for stores.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Faux leather, Michael Antonio, $69; piperlime.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Faux leather, Simply Vera Vera Wang, $110; kohls.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Leather, Pour la Victoire, $405; at Lord & Taylor.
Fall's Best Boots
Harness
Leather with shearling, Coach, $398; coach.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
The Look They don't come more classic than this. Black or brown equestrian boots will never, ever go out of style. They're great with everything from flirty dresses to slick trousers like Ashlee Simpson's.

Shop It Leather, Marc Fischer, $169; macys.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
Bonus It's two boots in one! Unsnap the harness to reveal everyday booties.

Leather, Juicy Couture, $375; 212-796-3360.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
Tip Snaps allow you to adjust for calf size.

Leather, Steven by Steve Madden, $220; stevemadden.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
Faux leather, Restricted, $80; kohls.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
Embossed leather, Maria Sharapova by Cole Haan, $428; colehaan.com.
Fall's Best Boots
Riding
Leather, Fratelli Rossetti, $990; 212-888-5107.
