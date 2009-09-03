whitelogo
whitelogo
Fall Trend: Woodland sponsored by H&M
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Fall Trend: Woodland sponsored by H&M
InStyle.com
Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:51 pm
Jacket $69.95-Sweater $69.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Trench Coat $79.95-Shawl $39.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Waist Coat $59.95-Pants $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Sweater $69.95-Shorts $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Skirt $49.95-Scarf $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Jacket $69.95-Sweater $69.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
2 of 5
Trench Coat $79.95-Shawl $39.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
3 of 5
Waist Coat $59.95-Pants $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
4 of 5
Sweater $69.95-Shorts $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
5 of 5
Skirt $49.95-Scarf $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!