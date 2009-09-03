Fall Trend: Woodland sponsored by H&M

InStyle.com
Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:51 pm
Jacket &#36;69.95-Sweater &#36;69.95
pinterest
Jacket $69.95-Sweater $69.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Trench Coat &#36;79.95-Shawl &#36;39.95
pinterest
Trench Coat $79.95-Shawl $39.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Waist Coat &#36;59.95-Pants &#36;49.95
pinterest
Waist Coat $59.95-Pants $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Sweater &#36;69.95-Shorts &#36;49.95
pinterest
Sweater $69.95-Shorts $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Skirt &#36;49.95-Scarf &#36;49.95
pinterest
Skirt $49.95-Scarf $49.95
Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5

Jacket $69.95-Sweater $69.95

Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
2 of 5

Trench Coat $79.95-Shawl $39.95

Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
3 of 5

Waist Coat $59.95-Pants $49.95

Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
4 of 5

Sweater $69.95-Shorts $49.95

Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
5 of 5

Skirt $49.95-Scarf $49.95

Inspiration comes from fairytales and forests. The look is rustic and takes references from fisherman and hunter styles.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!