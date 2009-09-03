Fall Trend: Power sponsored by H&M

Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:42 pm
Dress &#36;59.95-Belt &#36;49.95
Dress $59.95-Belt $49.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
Blouse &#36;79.95-Leather Pants &#36;149.00
Blouse $79.95-Leather Pants $149.00
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
Coat &#36;129.00
Coat $129.00
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
Blazer &#36;69.95-Trousers &#36;24.95
Blazer $69.95-Trousers $24.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
Leather Jacket &#36;199.00-Suede Skirt &#36;59.95
Leather Jacket $199.00-Suede Skirt $59.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
Sequin Jacket &#36;199.00-Skirt &#36;49.95
Sequin Jacket $199.00-Skirt $49.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.

www.hm.com
