Fall Trend: Power sponsored by H&M
Home
Fashion
Fall Trend: Power sponsored by H&M
InStyle.com
Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:42 pm
Dress $59.95-Belt $49.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Blouse $79.95-Leather Pants $149.00
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat $129.00
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Blazer $69.95-Trousers $24.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Leather Jacket $199.00-Suede Skirt $59.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Sequin Jacket $199.00-Skirt $49.95
Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
1
of
7
Read More
