whitelogo
whitelogo
Fall Trend: New Tailoring sponsored by H&M
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Fall Trend: New Tailoring sponsored by H&M
InStyle.com
Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:48 pm
Jacket $99.95-Pants $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat $129.99-Dress $79.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat $149.00-Scarf $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat $149.00
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Jacket $99.95-Waist Coat $59.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Jacket $99.95-Pants $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
2 of 5
Coat $129.99-Dress $79.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
3 of 5
Coat $149.00-Scarf $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
4 of 5
Coat $149.00
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
5 of 5
Jacket $99.95-Waist Coat $59.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.
GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!