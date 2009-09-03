Fall Trend: New Tailoring sponsored by H&M

InStyle.com
Sep 03, 2009 @ 1:48 pm
Jacket &#36;99.95-Pants &#36;49.95
pinterest
Jacket $99.95-Pants $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat &#36;129.99-Dress &#36;79.95
pinterest
Coat $129.99-Dress $79.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat &#36;149.00-Scarf &#36;49.95
pinterest
Coat $149.00-Scarf $49.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Coat &#36;149.00
pinterest
Coat $149.00
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Jacket &#36;99.95-Waist Coat &#36;59.95
pinterest
Jacket $99.95-Waist Coat $59.95
Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5

Jacket $99.95-Pants $49.95

Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
2 of 5

Coat $129.99-Dress $79.95

Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
3 of 5

Coat $149.00-Scarf $49.95

Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
4 of 5

Coat $149.00

Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com
Advertisement
5 of 5

Jacket $99.95-Waist Coat $59.95

Tailoring is dramatic and elaborate with new shapes and contrasting proportions for women.

GET MORE INFO
www.hm.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!