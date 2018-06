Just as you’ve gotten used to the idea of jewel-tone heels with your dressy jeans, the season’s new brights up the color ante. We love the seasonless fuchsias, watermelons and limes in simple flats-cheerful without trying too hard.We’re not sure how so many designers came to collectively focus on classic-but-jaunty flaps-there are ankle boots, mary janes and oxford styles galore-but this groupthink provides a welcome kick that looks smartest with tailored pants or pencil skirts.Leave it to Kate Spade to banish the bias that says she who wears leopard print must also smack her gum too loudly and unbutton her blouse too far. The print of choice for fall can be ladylike too, especially in satin pumps and tasteful heel height. Just add black tights, and voila!Clockwise from top:Leather ankle boots, Alexander McQueen, $1,100; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.Printed-satin Luxury pumps, Kate Spade, $298; katespade.com Eel-skin Grace ballet flats, Cynthia Vincent, $290; piperlime.com