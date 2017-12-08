The Fall Shoe Trends of 2017 That All of the Fashion Girls Are Wearing

The fall shoe trends of 2017 are all about having fun. Now, is not the time to be shy or play it safe. Even if you're an all-black-boot-wearing type of girl, there are subtle details that will make the traditional shoes feel modern and fresh. You can go all out with interesting silhouettes, shine bright with blinding embellishments, and turn heads with standout patent leather finishes.

And no, you don't have to cram your feet into uncomfortable heels for fashion's sake. Trends are continuing to lean towards chunkier and shorter heel heights with slanted and curvy details. So you could spend the entire day strutting around in one of the biggest fall shoe trends without making your pinkie toes hate your guts.

Keep scrolling to check our favorite fall shoe trends of 2017, and click the shopping link to get your hands on the stylish options.