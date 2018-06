10 of 10 Perry Hagopian

Smoking Slippers

A fresh alternative to ballet flats, these are equally versatile, playing well with minis and cropped pants. Don't be afraid to wear them with prints-as long as the shoes and clothes have at least one color in common. What not to pair them with? Wide-legged pants, long skirts, and tights.



Shop the Look: Mohair with faux-pearl detail cardigan, Girl by Band of Outsiders, $349; net-a-porter.com. Silk dress, Joie, $198; 202-338-9465. Gold fill and gold vermeil necklace, Sonyarenee Jewlery, $48; sonyarenee.com. Brass bracelet, ALC, $465; at Saks Fifth Avenue. Printed satin slippers, Charles Phillip Shanghai, $135; shopbop.com.