The Hottest Hoisery Trends to Try This Fall

If you're anything like us, every fall and winter you look forward to pairing your minis with great new hosiery. Just because it's cooler out doesn't mean that you have to trade in your shorter hems, right? Pairing separates and dresses with the season's hottest tights style is the best (and one of the most affordable!) way to easily update your wardrobe.

Scroll down to check out the 6 trends we're loving from the fall 2017 runway and shop similar styles, available now.

1 of 6 Estrop/Getty Images

Solid Hues at Prabal Gurung

Go for a bold solid color that complements your outfit. Think of this style as a back up singer. It adds a great element to the look but it's not the star.  The color should complement and not stand apart from your look or it can come off immature.

2 of 6 Peter White/Getty Images

Sheer Dots at Custo Barcelona

Dotted sheers was, by far, the biggest trend of the fall. They still have the ease and sophistication of classic sheers, but the Swiss dots give them the extra oomph needed to propel these babies to the next level. They go with just about everything, so go nuts!

3 of 6 Estrop/Getty Images

Diamond Net at Jeremy Scott

These layered tights looked phenomenal on the runway. To take these into real life, go for a pair that offers almost 3D motifs on their shapes. It will save you time and money.

4 of 6 Estrop/Getty Images

Bedazzled Embellishment at Elie Saab

Legwear has never looked so good! Embellished with dainty jewels, these stunners are perfect for eveningwear or transitional dressing. Wear a little black dress to work, then swap these in for evening for the perfect after work cocktail look.

5 of 6 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Glitter Lurex at Missoni

These tights add a bit of personality to your look.  You can take a sophisticated ensemble and pair with a colored Lurex for a surprise hint of color. Try pairing with a longer length, as seen on the runway, so you keep the look simple.

6 of 6 Estrop/Getty Images

Full Lace at Naeem Khan

Go full on "ladylike" with this floral motif. This is perfect for layering. Just think: distressed jeans with floral lace peaking through or a mini skirt paired with thigh-high boots and sliver of leg shows. Perfect combos!

