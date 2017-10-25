7 Groundbreaking Florals to Wear This Fall

Steffi Lee
Oct 25, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Miranda Priestly would, without sarcasm, agree that fall florals are groundbreaking. Redundantly attributed to the spring and summer, we believe that the colder months deserve some pretty foliage as well!

But these aren’t the peppy daises or your usual overly cheerful-looking sunflowers. Slightly vampy and rich autumnal tones are what you want to look for in October and November. Even an elusive floral print sandblasted on a pair of denim jeans still looks great with a fisherman cable knit sweater.

Continue scrolling and see how to stay warm with florals—and that isn’t a contradiction!

Saloni

Ginny ruffled printed silk crepe de chine maxi dress

Alice & Olivia

Bale lace insert collared pleated dress

J. Crew

Embroidered flower sweatshirt

Diane Von Furstenberg

Fenelon-print neck-tie silk blouse

Ganni

Glenmore printed satin skirt

Acynetic

Scarlette Wishing floral jeans

Mother of Pearl

Line printed silk-satin straight-leg pants

