This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45

We've officially reached that point of summer where cropped sweaters, boots, and hints of corduroy are looking a lot more appealing than the light dresses and linens we've been wearing for the last three months.

As we near Labor Day, stores and fashion brands are starting to roll out their fall lines. Just one scroll through your Instagram Shopping tab, and it's clear the "Coastal Grandmother" looks will continue into autumn, and there's a significant resurgence of preppy "Gossip Girl"-esque styles — lots of blazers, ballet flats, and sweaters paired with mini skirts. Even celebrities like Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lawrence, and Yara Shahidi are getting a head start on the season by adding some of these cozy fall staples into their daily looks.

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe with turtlenecks and layerable pieces, but you don't want to spend your entire paycheck, we have a solution you might not be expecting: Walmart. If you do a little digging (and, you're welcome, we did), the department store is ripe with cute cardigans, sweater dresses, and denim in the latest trends — and most of the pieces are budget-friendly. Below, check out some of our favorite under-$45 fall staples from Walmart, including a top-rated oversized blazer and a carryall tote that looks like it would be three times the price.

Shop Fall Staples for Under $45 from Walmart

Autumn Long Sleeve Casual Blazer Suit Jacket

A casual blazer is a non-negotiable this season – just ask Eva Longoria, who recently wore a similar version to this one over a plain white t-shirt. A blazer can dress an outfit up or down, and it's the perfect grab-and-go piece for a day in the office. This Walmart find comes in six colors, and several shoppers have left reviews commenting on the flattering fit and the versatility.

Shop now: $32; walmart.com

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rib Knit Dress

Pair a knit dress with tall boots, and you've got yourself the easiest (and chicest) cool-weather ensemble. Available in three fall-ready colors — burgundy, jet black, and tawny brown — this V-neck sweater dress will be your go-to, whether you're layering it under a denim jacket for dinner or throwing it on with a pair of sneakers for a casual coffee date.

Shop now: $40; walmart.com

Grace Karin Classic Button Down Crew Neck Sweater

Cardigans have been making a big comeback over the past couple of years (with Gen Z taking the lead), and celebs like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajowski are often seen in updates of this classically modest style. Layered over a basic tank or worn with the buttons done all the way up, the cardigan is a certified essential this season. This one from Walmart is currently on sale for just under $21, so your wallet won't mind if you grab a few of them in bright jewel tones.

Shop now: $21 (originally $30); walmart.com

Free Assembly Women's Wool Blend Shirt Jacket

There's no double about it: A shirt jacket, or "shacket," is the ultimate in-between-seasons piece. Not cold enough for a puffer jacket but not warm enough to go outside without a second layer? Grab a shirt jacket, like this one from Walmart's Free Assembly line. It comes in white and bright plaid, but the sugar almond version is the true embodiment of fall — and it will coordinate perfectly with pumpkin patches and the changing leaves.

Shop now: $42; walmart.com

Singes Leather Shoulder Tote

The carryall tote is a staple no matter the season, but in the autumn months, it's especially crucial for back-to-school errands, in-office meetings, and all of the tasks and appointments you put off during the summer. Similar to the one Jennifer Lawrence recently brought to JFK airport, this Walmart version can hold all of your must-haves; several shoppers attested to its size and quality, with one sharing how it fits multiple electronics at once along with other handbag essentials. If you lean more classic, the black and brown styles will go with everything in your closet, but the green and red bags add a fun pop of color against neutral pieces and denim styles.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $70); walmart.com

Dream Pairs Loafers

It's time to say "goodbye" to your sandals and embrace the prep. Similar in style to both the pricey Gucci version and the best-selling Sam Edelman pair, these under-$30 slip-on loafers will add that extra bit of elegance to any outfit. They go perfectly with a simple pair of straight-leg jeans and a boxy button-down or paired with your favorite LBD, another Hailey Bieber-approved look. The faux pearls on the top of the shoe are reminiscent of Blair Waldorf, but the overall style feels updated and on-trend for fall 2022.

Shop now: $30; walmart.com