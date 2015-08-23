Why a Mod Mini Skirt and Mary Janes Will Be Your Go-To Fall Outfit

Philip Friedman
InStyle Staff
Aug 22, 2015 @ 8:15 pm

Though the temps outside are still hovering in August mode, we're completely daydreaming of Fall fashion. And to prepare for the grandest fashion season of them all, we're plotting out our separates like the mod mini, which is making a serious comeback. This season’s take, rendered in smart prints and sumptuous textures, is just as swinging as it was in the ’60s. Channel your inner It Brit and team one with a pair of Mary Janes, which grounds the leggy look and adds to the girlie, retro appeal. A simple, fine gauge knit makes for a sophisticated finish, especially in a refined neutral like blush. Now all that’s missing is tousled hair and a black cat eye. Scroll to shop the perfect mini skirt and Mary Jane pairings!

Shop the pairing above: Alexa Chung for AG Jeans mini skirt, $748; agjeans.com. Salvatore Ferragamo mary janes, $738; matchesfashion.com.  

RELATED: This is What Our Editors Are Buying for Fall

1 of 8 Courtesy

Textured to Perfection

Mini skirt: See by Chloe, $355; net-a-porter.com

Mary Jane: Miu Miu, $1,250; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 8 Philip Friedman

Black On Black

Mini skirt: Theory, $595; bloomingdales.com

Mary Janes: Marc by Marc Jacobs, $278; bloomingdales.com

3 of 8 Philip Friedman

Preppy & Polished

Mini skirt: Tory Burch, $250; toryburch.com

Mary Jane: Cecelia New York, $175; cecelianewyork.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Abstract Shapes + Fall Hues

Mini skirt: Zara, $40; zara.com

Mary Janes: Zimmermann, $480; zimmermann.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Suede & Sparkle

Mini skirt: Topshop, $140; topshop.com

Mary Janes: Nicholas Kirkwood, $1,133; farfetch.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Philip Friedman

Dual-Textured & Two-Toned

Mini skirt: Rebecca Minkoff, $648; rebeccaminkoff.com

Mary Janes: Boden, $148; bodenusa.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Philip Friedman

Geometric & Strappy

Mini skirt: SVILU, $395; lordandtaylor.com

Mary Janes: Gianvito Rossi, $795; gianvitorossi.com for stores. 

Advertisement
8 of 8 Philip Friedman

Floral Brocade Print + Menswear-Inspired Silhouette

Mini skirt: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $330; aliceandolivia.com

Mary Jane: Shoe Dazzle, $30; shoedazzle.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!