Why a Mod Mini Skirt and Mary Janes Will Be Your Go-To Fall Outfit

Though the temps outside are still hovering in August mode, we're completely daydreaming of Fall fashion. And to prepare for the grandest fashion season of them all, we're plotting out our separates like the mod mini, which is making a serious comeback. This season’s take, rendered in smart prints and sumptuous textures, is just as swinging as it was in the ’60s. Channel your inner It Brit and team one with a pair of Mary Janes, which grounds the leggy look and adds to the girlie, retro appeal. A simple, fine gauge knit makes for a sophisticated finish, especially in a refined neutral like blush. Now all that’s missing is tousled hair and a black cat eye. Scroll to shop the perfect mini skirt and Mary Jane pairings!

Shop the pairing above: Alexa Chung for AG Jeans mini skirt, $748; agjeans.com. Salvatore Ferragamo mary janes, $738; matchesfashion.com.

