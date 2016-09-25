The 7 Fashion Items Missing from Your Fall Wardrobe

If we had all the resources in the world, we'd buy a new wardrobe every season. Unfortunately, the funds in our bank account have forced us to become realistic (and sometimes pessimistic) when it comes to our shopping strategy. But fortunately, there are only seven pieces that any of us need to complete our fall wardrobe. We took all of this season's biggest trends, whittled that number count down to the single digits, and came up with the Big Hero 7 that embody "fall fashion" through and through.

Add drama with a bell-sleeved sweater that will make any gesture a grand one, or step up your bootie game with one lined with pearls or with a tortoiseshell heel. From the one bag to carry to the one coat style you should wrap yourself in (and we mean that literally), scroll through to find out—and shop—the seven fashion updates you need to make.