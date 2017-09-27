Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes

Psssstttt! Don’t tell anyone, but this is a fall shopping post cleverly disguised as a Halloween shopping post. We are going to glaze over the fact that perhaps you, like us, have been looking for any excuse to buy any one of the crazy expensive hero pieces below—Oct. 31 is, after all, only a few weeks away, and we’re both going to need something to wear. Why shouldn’t it be $4,300 Gucci sweater?

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Don’t answer that. Rather, allow us to help you justify possibly the best purchases you’ll make all season with some killer costume ideas. Actually using one? Totally optional.