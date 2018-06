The $4,000 Budget

1 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio

My Fall Inspirations

For me, this season is about luxurious fabrics-substantial knits and leather accents-but in slim silhouettes.



From top to bottom:

I find that the thing I'm attracted to for my home, I also want in my wardrobe. I'll be looking for clothing with the same rich colors as this John Roboshaw pillow.



Even though this Derek Lam outfit layers so many textures, it appears very neat because the lines are so clean.



Barcelona's Park Guell was designed by one of Spain's most influential architects, Antoin Gaudi. Everything is covered in mosaic tile. It looks like a fluid print.



-Dana Avidan-Cohn, market editor