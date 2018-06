1 of 11 Perry Hagopian; Everett Collection; Dyad Photography; Courtesy Photo

"I tend to gravitate toward simple pieces, but this fall I'm crazy about the super-embellished trend we're seeing."



My Fall Inspirations

1. "Every page in Tony Duquette/Hutton Wilkinson Jewelry is luxe. Tony Duquette's designs were so over-the-top, but they still feel very current."

2. "I'm obsessed with Balmain's highly detailed jacket. It's not in my budget, but I can dream!"

3. "I love Katharine Ross's style in The Graduate. She's stunning, and her hair, makeup, and clothes all stand the test of time."