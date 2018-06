1 of 9 Perry Hagopian; Courtesy Photo (3)

"Most of the time my look is a little bit girlie and a little bit tough. I'm usually wearing a leather skirt with a pair of men's-style shoes or flats."



My Fall Inspirations

1. "My father is from Haiti, so I've always wanted to go there to see the lush landscape and vibrant, colorful art."

2. "I bought this vintage magazine because of the gorgeous images of shoes."

3. "Derek Lam has so many terrific leather pieces in his fall collection.

Leather always looks sophisticated, and it's ideal for the city."



-Nicole Chapoteau, accessories editor