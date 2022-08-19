Prepare to See These 3 Major Bag Trends Everywhere for the Rest of 2022

Whenever I want to wind down, I scroll through vintage fashion websites and get lost looking at the hundreds of designer bag options. I've never bought myself a new designer bag, and that's mostly because I much more enjoy the hunt of finding these classic styles that tons of other people don't have at the same time. Recently my go-to has been Rebag, and I currently have just over 30 bags on my wish list — from an ultra-rare Galliano-era Dior saddle bag to a classic Prada Cleo.

Rebag is also my go-to as a fashion writer for statistics and data that help illustrate what bag trends are about to take over. They've recently informed me that Gossip Girl and Sex and the City nostalgia have lead to an uptick in interest for some specific vintage styles. Which exactly? Lady Dior, Fendi Baguette, and Balenciaga City, which are also, as expected, currently three of Rebag's most popular search terms.

But it's not just specific designs that are seeing a major resurgence; there are also certain trends that Rebag customers can't seem to get enough of, and I'd be lying if I didn't say they also appear in my dreams (and on my late-night wishlist). More on each, below.

Logomania

Courtesy

As I like to say, if it was popular in 2002, it's popular in 2022. And according to Rebag, "the logomania trend is still going strong, especially for the Christian Dior Diorissmo/Oblique, Louis Vuitton Monogram, and Fendi FF Zucca pattern." The key to nailing this trend is to choose a style that looks like Paris Hilton could have been photographed with it while leaving the club two decades ago.

Shop now: $1,255; rebag.com

Chloe Woody Logo Strap Stripe Cotton Crossbody Bag, $1,090; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Le Cagole Denim Logo Shoulder Bag, $1,250; nordstrom.com

Coach Field Tote 22 In Signature Denim, $245 (Originally $350); coach.com

Tory Burch T Monogram Studio Bag, $259 (Originally $398); toryburch.com

Loewe Cubi Anagram Small Leather-Trimmed Logo-Jacquard Tote, $1,200; net-a-porter.com

Barbiecore Pink

Courtesy

Forget millennial pink, it's all about Valentino PP Pink, the vibrant shade that holds Gen Z's latest obsession. Barbiecore is happening for a reason, and you don't have to be Margot Robbie (thank god) to look the part. While all you really have to do is dress in head-to-toe pink, a hot pink statement bag is an absolute must. If it looks like it could have fit in perfectly in your childhood Barbie dream house, then it's the exact shade you're looking for.

Shop now: $2,135; rebag.com

Valentino Garavani Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,600; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag, $409 (Originally $548); toryburch.com

Coach Willow Saddle Bag, $375; coach.com

Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Leather Crossbody, $1,350; nordstrom.com

Amina Muaddi Superamini Georgia Leather Top Handle Bag, $274 (Originally $685); nordstrom.com

Distinctive Hardware

Courtesy

Balenciaga's Le Cagole is indisputably the 'It' bag of the year, and it's likely to blame for shoppers' desire for distinctive hardware. Rebag has noticed more search interest in any kind of unique detail, like pearl straps or studded embellishments. If you want something more unexpected than the bag everyone seems to own, Miu Miu's Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag has striking pearl straps, and Tory Burch's suede lampshade bag is covered in studs. Le Cagole, who?

Shop now: $1,195; rebag.com