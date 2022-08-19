Fashion Prepare to See These 3 Major Bag Trends Everywhere for the Rest of 2022 From Barbiecore pink to the return of logomania. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on August 19, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Whenever I want to wind down, I scroll through vintage fashion websites and get lost looking at the hundreds of designer bag options. I've never bought myself a new designer bag, and that's mostly because I much more enjoy the hunt of finding these classic styles that tons of other people don't have at the same time. Recently my go-to has been Rebag, and I currently have just over 30 bags on my wish list — from an ultra-rare Galliano-era Dior saddle bag to a classic Prada Cleo. Rebag is also my go-to as a fashion writer for statistics and data that help illustrate what bag trends are about to take over. They've recently informed me that Gossip Girl and Sex and the City nostalgia have lead to an uptick in interest for some specific vintage styles. Which exactly? Lady Dior, Fendi Baguette, and Balenciaga City, which are also, as expected, currently three of Rebag's most popular search terms. But it's not just specific designs that are seeing a major resurgence; there are also certain trends that Rebag customers can't seem to get enough of, and I'd be lying if I didn't say they also appear in my dreams (and on my late-night wishlist). More on each, below. Logomania Courtesy As I like to say, if it was popular in 2002, it's popular in 2022. And according to Rebag, "the logomania trend is still going strong, especially for the Christian Dior Diorissmo/Oblique, Louis Vuitton Monogram, and Fendi FF Zucca pattern." The key to nailing this trend is to choose a style that looks like Paris Hilton could have been photographed with it while leaving the club two decades ago. Shop now: $1,255; rebag.com Chloe Woody Logo Strap Stripe Cotton Crossbody Bag, $1,090; nordstrom.com Balenciaga Le Cagole Denim Logo Shoulder Bag, $1,250; nordstrom.com Coach Field Tote 22 In Signature Denim, $245 (Originally $350); coach.com Tory Burch T Monogram Studio Bag, $259 (Originally $398); toryburch.com Loewe Cubi Anagram Small Leather-Trimmed Logo-Jacquard Tote, $1,200; net-a-porter.com Barbiecore Pink Courtesy Forget millennial pink, it's all about Valentino PP Pink, the vibrant shade that holds Gen Z's latest obsession. Barbiecore is happening for a reason, and you don't have to be Margot Robbie (thank god) to look the part. While all you really have to do is dress in head-to-toe pink, a hot pink statement bag is an absolute must. If it looks like it could have fit in perfectly in your childhood Barbie dream house, then it's the exact shade you're looking for. Shop now: $2,135; rebag.com Valentino Garavani Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,600; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag, $409 (Originally $548); toryburch.com Coach Willow Saddle Bag, $375; coach.com Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Leather Crossbody, $1,350; nordstrom.com Amina Muaddi Superamini Georgia Leather Top Handle Bag, $274 (Originally $685); nordstrom.com Distinctive Hardware Courtesy Balenciaga's Le Cagole is indisputably the 'It' bag of the year, and it's likely to blame for shoppers' desire for distinctive hardware. Rebag has noticed more search interest in any kind of unique detail, like pearl straps or studded embellishments. If you want something more unexpected than the bag everyone seems to own, Miu Miu's Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag has striking pearl straps, and Tory Burch's suede lampshade bag is covered in studs. Le Cagole, who? Shop now: $1,195; rebag.com Balenciaga Extra Small Le Cagole Lambskin Shoulder Bag, $2,300; nordstrom.com Miu Miu Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,200; farfetch.com Tory Burch Studded Suede Lampshade Bag, $1,298; toryburch.com Coach Rogue 17 With Rivets, $475; coach.com Valentino Enameled Roman Stud Leather Top Handle Bag, $3,550; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit