8 Fall Style Updates You Haven’t Tried Yet

The thrill of a new purchase lasts only so long. You found your coat, bag, or boots of the season—now what? Keep the adrenaline rush going with some back-to-cool reinvention. Give your coat or moto jacket a luxe touch with a faux-fur collar, which we took from the Tod's and Jason Wu runways. Indulged in a new cross-body? Shorten the strap to a ribcage-hugging length; done right, it can nearly double as a necklace.

We compiled a list of eight supremely easy style tweaks that require minimal effort, but achieve maximum, high-impact results (no wardrobe overhaul necessary). From supersizing your cuffs to cinching your puffer, incorporate these small but scene-stealing updates into your wardrobe and—boom—getting dressed is sure to feel fun again.