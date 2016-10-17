5 Patchwork Denim Pieces You'll Wear On Repeat

We aren’t going to bother telling you on how cool patchwork denim can look. You’ve already seen that for several seasons—from Phillip Lim’s graphic color-blocked washes for spring 2013, to the piecemeal dungaree jackets from Saint Laurent’s September 2015 show—and don’t need more convincing. But a few amazing takes on the look you can see, buy, and wear today (or, well, as fast as UPS can deliver)? Now that’s some worthwhile information.

To wit, we’ve compiled 5 of the best reworked jean silhouettes available online for your shopping pleasure. Scroll down and order away. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Highlight the graphic contrast by adding a simpler top—like a black turtleneck or white T-shirt—and big, sculptural earrings. 

Stella McCartney available at stellamccartney.com $585 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM

With OTK boots and a long sleeve underneath, this is a piece you can take straight through winter.

Victoria, Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com $470 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

RIVER ISLAND

What to wear when all your friends own the suede version.

River Island available at riverisland.com $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

H&M

The most modern way to wear skinny jeans: cut and sewn with contrasting panels.

H&M available at hm.com $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Subtly different shades of washed out blue set this wardrobe staple apart.

Topshop available at topshop.com $85 SHOP NOW

