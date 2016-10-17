5 Patchwork Denim Pieces You'll Wear On Repeat

We aren’t going to bother telling you on how cool patchwork denim can look. You’ve already seen that for several seasons—from Phillip Lim’s graphic color-blocked washes for spring 2013, to the piecemeal dungaree jackets from Saint Laurent’s September 2015 show—and don’t need more convincing. But a few amazing takes on the look you can see, buy, and wear today (or, well, as fast as UPS can deliver)? Now that’s some worthwhile information.

To wit, we’ve compiled 5 of the best reworked jean silhouettes available online for your shopping pleasure. Scroll down and order away.