Totally Tweet-Worthy TV: See Our Picks for Fall's Best New Shows

If you're anything like us, you've been too busy marveling at the fashion stomping down the runways at New York Fashion Week and obsessing over the cool red carpet looks at TIFF to pay much attention to fall's new shows. Now that both events are over, it's definitely time for some quality couch time! We're ready to curl up and discover our new favorite shows among the TV rookies.

It's hard to say which one of fall's shows we're looking forward to most, but it's easy to name a few standouts. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland promises to be a sumptuous fairy tale where Alice travels back down the rabbit hole. (We can't wait for the eye-candy of the Red Queen's wardrobe!) Plus, some of the all-time greatest sitcom actors return to the small screen this year: Michael J. Fox stars in the suitably named The Michael J. Fox Show, and Robin Williams will bring his frenetic energy to The Crazy Ones (we're predicting loads of eye rolls from co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays his uptight daughter).

Out of all the shows on the new fall lineup, Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets our vote for best new ensemble. From the producers of Parks and Recreation and starring SNL alum Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine promises to deliver a smart, winking satire that will send up TV cop show tropes.

Click through the gallery to see all the shows we expect will have everyone atwitter, plus the hot hashtags you'll need to use to be in on the convo.

1 of 8 FOX via Getty

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m., FOX
Andy Samberg is a smart-ass NYPD cop (just wait'll you see his suit and Speedo combo) who's put through his paces when the 99th Precinct gets a by-the-books boss (Andre Braugher).

Tweet about it: #notjustanothercopshow #brooklynsfinest #bananahammock
2 of 8 Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Crazy Ones

Sept. 26, 9:00 p.m., CBS
Three decades after 'Mork & Mindy,' funnyman Robin Williams is back in sitcom mode as a wildly creative ad exec kept in line by his type-A daughter (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar). A highlight: Williams's banter with cute cast member James Wolk.

Tweet about it: #morkmeetsbuffy #daddyissues #kellyclarksoncostarsyall!
3 of 8 ABC/Peter "Hopper" Stone

Trophy Wife

Sept. 24, 9:30 p.m., ABC
Faced with her hubby's formidable exes and a trio of raucous stepchildren, fun-loving Kate (Malin Akerman) tackles uncharted territory as wife No. 3 to attorney Pete (Bradley Whitford).

Tweet about it: #partysover #whosoncarpoolduty #3rdwivesclub
4 of 8 Skip Bolen/The CW

The Originals

Oct. 15, 8:00 p.m., The CW
In this Vampire Diaries spin-off, old-school vamps Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah return to their New Orleans home turf to challenge protege Marcel's tyranny over the supernatural inhabitants.

Tweet about it: #revamp #fangsandfurs #sonofawitch!
5 of 8 ABC/Jack Rowand

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m., ABC
In this sweeping fantasy, Alice (Sophie Lowe) goes back down the rabbit hole to find a lost love and prove to her family that her tales of Wonderland are true.

Tweet about it: #tripworthtaking #majorhairenvy
6 of 8 Nicole Rivelli/CBS

Hostages

Sept. 23, 10:00 p.m., CBS
Ellen Sanders (Toni Collette) is a day away from performing surgery on the President when her family is taken prisoner by an FBI agent (Dylan McDermott). Caught in a conspiracy, she's forced to choose between her kids and her country.

Tweet about it: #operationassassination #whitehousewhiteknuckler

7 of 8 Fox

The Michael J. Fox Show

Sept. 26, 9:00 p.m., NBC
Art imitates life in this warm family comedy starring Fox as a newscaster who puts his career on hold after learning he has Parkinson's. But after driving his wife and kids crazy, it's time to go back to work.

Tweet about it: #foxisback! #anchormanagement #familyties
8 of 8 David Giesbrecht/NBC

The Blacklist

Sept. 23, 10:00 p.m., NBC
A criminal mastermind (James Spader) willingly becomes a turncoat for the FBI, but with one kooky condition: His interrogator must be rookie agent Elizabeth Kenn (gorgeous Megan Boone). Clearly they have a past... or do they?

Tweet about it: #firstdayjitters #nowthatsatwist

