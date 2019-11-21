We Can Finally See Some of the Fake Designer Items Sold By The RealReal — Including Jimmy "Ghoo" Flats

Image zoom Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Oof, it is not a good time to be The RealReal. The designer resale site has been making headlines as of late, after it was (once again) called out for selling knockoffs after a full report by CNBC. Now, we have more insight into how mistakes like this were made and unfortunately, it's worse than we thought.

For starters, when CNBC interviewed the company's CEO, Julie Wainwright, it was revealed that copywriters — who had received just 30 hours of training and, you know, also had to write as their main job — were also authenticating up to 160 pieces per day. This setup, of course, left a lot of room for error, and CNBC later received internal documents with actual examples of fakes that were sold. The weekly report was called "Copywriting Faux and Tell," and meant to show copywriters at the company’s warehouse in Brisbane, California "published and returned counterfeits."

These weren't just tricky-to-spot mess-ups, either — they were realreal bad.

Shoes that said Jimmy Ghoo. Moncler pants labeled “T-shirt.” Items that were meant to be made in Italy, while their tag clearly said China. While it is laughable, it's important to remember that The RealReal promised an expert was carefully looking over every item, and also claimed that "everything we sell is 100% real.” Following CNBC's original bombshell report, the 100% real part was deleted.

According the a release, The RealReal did spot 4,000 fakes in October while processing 490,000 items. But Twitter is full of examples of customers demanding a refund, after they realized the item they purchased (or just saw while browsing) was so clearly faux.

Looks like there's a lot of work to be done. And considering The RealReal's stock is down $384.5 million after CNBC's investigation, they'll need to get on that, ASAP.