This Is Us's Faithe Herman Just Won the Emmys Red Carpet — and She's Only 10 Years Old 

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

We're not sure what we were wearing at 10 years old, but we guarantee it didn't even come close to being as stylish as Faithe Herman's outfits. The This Is Us star always manages to wow us on the red carpet, stepping out in some extravagant, poofy, ruffled gown and, of course, the 2019 Emmy Awards were no different.

As the event kicked off, the young actress showed up runway-ready, wearing a voluminous, one-shouldered yellow gown. She definitely looked like a petite princess in the dress, which also included a jeweled belt, studs, and sparkly hair accessories.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

The dress goes along with Herman's other standout looks, including two of our favorites — the one-sleeved pink number she wore to the NAACP Image Awards and her tiered purple gown from the SHAZAM! premiere — below.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire