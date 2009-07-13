Fabulous New Finishes Sponsored by Tide

Most jeans are colored using chemical dyes, but a few companies are introducing denim made the way it was over a hundred years ago – using the pure dye of the indigo plant, which is one of the oldest dyes ever used by humans. The color is fabulous – and the dye process easier on the environment – but the complicated process means the denim is way expensive, so take care of them! Some fading is inevitable with natural dye and will give your duds a prized distinctive character, but you’ll go a long way toward preserving the prized blue with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which is specially made to help protect fabric color. Turn your denim inside-out, wash in cold water, and air dry to complete the process.GET MORE INFO