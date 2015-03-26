whitelogo
Exposed Zippers
Fashion
Exposed Zippers
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015
Exposed Zippers
Jessica Alba in Lanvin
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Exposed Zippers
Molly Sims in Rachel Roy
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Exposed Zippers
Sophia Bush in Ports 1961
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Visible Zippers
Chloe Sevigny in Benjamin Cho
Marion Curtis/Startraks
1
of
5
1 of 4
