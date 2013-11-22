Zippers Face Front and Show Some Teeth For Fall: Shop 18 Pieces With Exposed Zippers

Imaxtree (2), Courtesy (3)
Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 22, 2013 @ 8:55 am

Zippers have long been type-cast as a serviceable element, but now more than ever they are an in-demand, decorative detail—and they’re not afraid to show some teeth. The closure took center stage on fall's offerings, showing up on everything from cozy pullovers and leather minis, to zipper teeth-trimmed accessories. Perhaps we can blame it on the impact made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2013 costume exhibit, Punk: Chaos to Couture, where zipper-laden jackets and hardware-heavy separates were on display, or, we can point to Hedi Slimane’s second women’s collection for Saint Laurent (right), which was filled with zippers galore, grunge-style leather, muted flannels, and floral babydolls. If punk isn’t up your alley, take a cue from Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu collection (left) and add colorful extras in classic patterns, like stripes and polka dots. We gathered 18 pieces to suit your zipper taste—all of which will leave you clear of wide-eyed, heart-dropping panic when someone whispers “XYZ.”

MORE:
Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves
Give Your Crop Top a Break With This New Take On Baring Your Midriff
Shop Our Latest Outerwear Obsession: Bomber Jackets

1 of 18 Courtesy

Zara

Polyester, viscose, and elastane, $80; zara.com.
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

Topshop

Polyester, $56; topshop.com.
3 of 18 Courtesy

Zara

Faux-leather, $40; zara.com.
Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy

Tibi

Polyester, acrylic, wool, and acetate, $365; tibi.com.
Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Ted Rossi

Gold plated python, $160; maxandchloe.com.
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

River Island

Polyester, $50; riverisland.com.
Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Cynthia Rowley

Double knit and leather, $199; cynthiarowley.com.
Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang

Polyester and spandex, $325; alexanderwang.com.
Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Polyester, rayon, and spandex, $177; rebeccataylor.com.
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy

Aldo

Suede leather, $130; aldoshoes.com.
Advertisement
11 of 18 Courtesy

Oasis

Leather, $160; oasis.andotherbrands.com.
Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

Cotton, polyester, and lycra, $253; aritzia.com.
Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

H&M

Polyester and spandex, $35; hm.com.
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Mango

Polyurethane and copper, $35; mango.com.
Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

Cotton, lyocell, and polyurethane, $325; tedbaker.com.
Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy

River Island

Polyester, $40; riverisland.com.
Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

H&M

Leather, $299; hm.com.
Advertisement
18 of 18 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Cotton, acetate, and polyurethane, $280; net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!