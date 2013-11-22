Zippers Face Front and Show Some Teeth For Fall: Shop 18 Pieces With Exposed Zippers

Zippers have long been type-cast as a serviceable element, but now more than ever they are an in-demand, decorative detail—and they’re not afraid to show some teeth. The closure took center stage on fall's offerings, showing up on everything from cozy pullovers and leather minis, to zipper teeth-trimmed accessories. Perhaps we can blame it on the impact made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2013 costume exhibit, Punk: Chaos to Couture, where zipper-laden jackets and hardware-heavy separates were on display, or, we can point to Hedi Slimane’s second women’s collection for Saint Laurent (right), which was filled with zippers galore, grunge-style leather, muted flannels, and floral babydolls. If punk isn’t up your alley, take a cue from Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu collection (left) and add colorful extras in classic patterns, like stripes and polka dots. We gathered 18 pieces to suit your zipper taste—all of which will leave you clear of wide-eyed, heart-dropping panic when someone whispers “XYZ.”

MORE:

• Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves

• Give Your Crop Top a Break With This New Take On Baring Your Midriff

• Shop Our Latest Outerwear Obsession: Bomber Jackets