Amazon Shoppers Feel "Like a Princess" in This Versatile, Under-$40 Mini Dress
During the transitional time between winter and spring, a long-sleeve dress is the perfect outfit option. It has coverage up top to keep you warm in chilly weather, but is still lightweight and breezy enough to prevent you from overheating. And Amazon shoppers are convinced they found the perfect one: the Exlura puff-sleeve mini that's on sale for $39.
Available in 13 colors and patterns, the dress has long puff sleeves with an elastic band in the middle and elastic cuffs, a square neckline, and a babydoll A-line silhouette. It's made from a slightly stretchy polyester material that a shopper confirmed is "not see-through at all," and on the back, has elastic with a zipper closure.
Since the dress also has elastic along the arm openings up top, you can wear the sleeves both on and off your shoulders. Plus, a few shoppers shared they comfortably wore it both as a maternity dress and postpartum. One said, "I didn't want to buy something I could only wear when I was pregnant," adding that this dress was "absolutely perfect." It's just that versatile.
Another shopper said the dress makes them feel "like a princess," while a final person who echoed that it gave them "princess vibes" said they "didn't want to take it off." We love finding a piece of clothing that makes people feel so confident in themselves that they get many wears out of it, and this long-sleeve mini dress does exactly that.
Over the next few weeks, you can wear the dress with heeled booties and a denim jacket for an in-between weather vibe. And once we get into summer, it'll look great with a pair of sandals and a crossbody purse. You could even dress it up with heels and jewelry for an evening out or a formal event.
The Exlura puff-sleeve mini dress won't stay on sale forever, so we recommend grabbing it for $39 now, while you still can. Shop more colors and patterns on Amazon, below.