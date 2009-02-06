Everyday Anorak

With its drawstring hood and zip-off sleeves, this lightweight topper from Elie Tahari is the perfect transition piece to wear all week. For a cute and casual brunch outfit, add it to a cheerful tiered camisole from LaRok and Goldsign boyfriend jeans.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 Vest, BCBGeneration, $78; visit bcbgeneration.com for stores Printed tank, LaRok, $170; visit larok.com for stores Jeans, Goldsign, $124; buy online now at revolveclothing.com Flats, Sam Edelman, $98; buy online now at shopkitson.com
Perry Hagopian
Monday
Put on the polish for your first day back at work in a belted Tory Burch skirt and classic H&M blouse. The jacket-and the bold accessories-keep the look fuss-free.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 Shirt, H&M, $19.90; visit hm.com for stores Skirt, Tory Burch, $395; visit toryburch.com for stores Necklace, Carolee, $95; visit carolee.com for stores Bag, Jane August, $970; visit janeaugust.com for stores Shoes, Stuart Weitzman, $385; visit stuartweitzman.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Tuesday
Workwear goes global with a playful Radenroro print skirt and safari-inspired accessories. Belt the coat for a crisp office-ready silhouette.
Ward off the mid-week blues in an easy all-black outfit. A simple Gap T is a no-brainer match to a Verrieres & Sako miniskirt-add contrast with the jacket, all zipped up.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 T-shirt, Gap, $16.50; buy online now at gap.com Bracelet, Jill Jacobson, $178; buy online now at jilljacobson.com Tote, Cole Haan, $375; visit colehaan.com for stores Skirt, Verrieres & Sako, $180; visit verrieres-sako.com for stores Booties, Reiss, $405; visit reiss.co.uk for stores
Perry Hagopian
Thursday
Hit the town in a high-octane Laila Azhar minidress paired with sexy patent accessories. Roll up your coat-sleeves for an effortless evening look.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 Earrings, Marcia Moran, $95; buy online now at fashionchateau.com Dress, Laila Azhar, $495; visit lailaazhar.com for stores Belt, Kristin Kahle, $96; buy online now at kristinkahle.com Ring, CK Calvin Klein Jewelry, $80; call Art in Gold at 508-999-0071 Clutch, Express, $34.50; buy online now at express.com Shoes, Fendi, $860; visit fendi.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Friday
Unzip the sleeves for a fresh take on casual Friday. Add shipshape separates like a striped Lutz + Patmos sweater and Banana Republic sailor pants.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 Sweater, Lutz + Patmos, $375; buy online now at lutzandpatmos.com Pants, Banana Republic, $89; buy online now at bananarepublic.com Heels, Aldo, $125; visit aldoshoes.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Saturday
Kick-start your weekend in a stress-free combo of Nobody jeans and a J. Crew cashmere T-shirt. Top it all off with a light layer-and a cluster of eye-popping necklaces.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441 T-shirt, J. Crew, $98; buy online now at jcrew.com Necklace (top), Kenneth Jay Lane, $163; call 877-953-5264 Necklace (center), Roberta Freymann, $325; visit roberta-freymann.com for stores Necklace (bottom), Kenneth Jay Lane, $240; call 877-953-5264 Watch, Marc Jacobs, $225; shop online now at shopbop.com Jeans, Nobody, $220; visit nobodyjeans.com for stores Flats, London Sole, $210; buy online now at londonsole.com
Perry Hagopian
