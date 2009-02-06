Everyday Anorak

InStyle.com
Feb 06, 2009 @ 5:46 pm
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, BCBGeneration, LaRok, Sam Edelman
pinterest
Sunday
With its drawstring hood and zip-off sleeves, this lightweight topper from Elie Tahari is the perfect transition piece to wear all week. For a cute and casual brunch outfit, add it to a cheerful tiered camisole from LaRok and Goldsign boyfriend jeans.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Vest, BCBGeneration, $78; visit bcbgeneration.com for stores
Printed tank, LaRok, $170; visit larok.com for stores
Jeans, Goldsign, $124; buy online now at revolveclothing.com
Flats, Sam Edelman, $98; buy online now at shopkitson.com
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, H&M, Tory Burch, Carolee, Jane August, Stuart Weitzman
pinterest
Monday
Put on the polish for your first day back at work in a belted Tory Burch skirt and classic H&M blouse. The jacket-and the bold accessories-keep the look fuss-free.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Shirt, H&M, $19.90; visit hm.com for stores
Skirt, Tory Burch, $395; visit toryburch.com for stores
Necklace, Carolee, $95; visit carolee.com for stores
Bag, Jane August, $970; visit janeaugust.com for stores
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman, $385; visit stuartweitzman.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, C&C California, J. Crew, Radenroro, Samantha Thavasa, Metropolitan, Theory
pinterest
Tuesday
Workwear goes global with a playful Radenroro print skirt and safari-inspired accessories. Belt the coat for a crisp office-ready silhouette.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, C&C California, $35; visit candccalifornia.com for stores
Belt, J. Crew, $55; visit jcrew.com for stores
Skirt, Radenroro, $299; visit radenroro.com for stores
Bag, Samantha Thavasa, $400; visit samanthathavasausa.com for stores
Scarf, Metropolitan, $120; visit metmuseum.org for stores
Shoes, Theory, $350; buy online now at shopbop.com
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, Gap, Jill Jacobson, Cole Haan, Verrieres & Sako, Reiss
pinterest
Wednesday
Ward off the mid-week blues in an easy all-black outfit. A simple Gap T is a no-brainer match to a Verrieres & Sako miniskirt-add contrast with the jacket, all zipped up.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, Gap, $16.50; buy online now at gap.com
Bracelet, Jill Jacobson, $178; buy online now at jilljacobson.com
Tote, Cole Haan, $375; visit colehaan.com for stores
Skirt, Verrieres & Sako, $180; visit verrieres-sako.com for stores
Booties, Reiss, $405; visit reiss.co.uk for stores
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, Marcia Moran, Laila Azhar, Kristin Kahle, CK Calvin Klein Jewelry, Express, Fendi
pinterest
Thursday
Hit the town in a high-octane Laila Azhar minidress paired with sexy patent accessories. Roll up your coat-sleeves for an effortless evening look.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Earrings, Marcia Moran, $95; buy online now at fashionchateau.com
Dress, Laila Azhar, $495; visit lailaazhar.com for stores
Belt, Kristin Kahle, $96; buy online now at kristinkahle.com
Ring, CK Calvin Klein Jewelry, $80; call Art in Gold at 508-999-0071
Clutch, Express, $34.50; buy online now at express.com
Shoes, Fendi, $860; visit fendi.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, Lutz + Patmos, Banana Republic, Aldo
pinterest
Friday
Unzip the sleeves for a fresh take on casual Friday. Add shipshape separates like a striped Lutz + Patmos sweater and Banana Republic sailor pants.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Sweater, Lutz + Patmos, $375; buy online now at lutzandpatmos.com
Pants, Banana Republic, $89; buy online now at bananarepublic.com
Heels, Aldo, $125; visit aldoshoes.com for stores
Perry Hagopian
Everyday Anorak, Elie Tahari, J. Crew, Kenneth Jay Lane, Roberta Freymann, Marc Jacobs, Nobody, London Sole
pinterest
Saturday
Kick-start your weekend in a stress-free combo of Nobody jeans and a J. Crew cashmere T-shirt. Top it all off with a light layer-and a cluster of eye-popping necklaces.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, J. Crew, $98; buy online now at jcrew.com
Necklace (top), Kenneth Jay Lane, $163; call 877-953-5264
Necklace (center), Roberta Freymann, $325; visit roberta-freymann.com for stores
Necklace (bottom), Kenneth Jay Lane, $240; call 877-953-5264
Watch, Marc Jacobs, $225; shop online now at shopbop.com
Jeans, Nobody, $220; visit nobodyjeans.com for stores
Flats, London Sole, $210; buy online now at londonsole.com
Perry Hagopian
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Sunday

With its drawstring hood and zip-off sleeves, this lightweight topper from Elie Tahari is the perfect transition piece to wear all week. For a cute and casual brunch outfit, add it to a cheerful tiered camisole from LaRok and Goldsign boyfriend jeans.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Vest, BCBGeneration, $78; visit bcbgeneration.com for stores
Printed tank, LaRok, $170; visit larok.com for stores
Jeans, Goldsign, $124; buy online now at revolveclothing.com
Flats, Sam Edelman, $98; buy online now at shopkitson.com
Advertisement
2 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Monday

Put on the polish for your first day back at work in a belted Tory Burch skirt and classic H&M blouse. The jacket-and the bold accessories-keep the look fuss-free.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Shirt, H&M, $19.90; visit hm.com for stores
Skirt, Tory Burch, $395; visit toryburch.com for stores
Necklace, Carolee, $95; visit carolee.com for stores
Bag, Jane August, $970; visit janeaugust.com for stores
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman, $385; visit stuartweitzman.com for stores
3 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Tuesday

Workwear goes global with a playful Radenroro print skirt and safari-inspired accessories. Belt the coat for a crisp office-ready silhouette.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, C&C California, $35; visit candccalifornia.com for stores
Belt, J. Crew, $55; visit jcrew.com for stores
Skirt, Radenroro, $299; visit radenroro.com for stores
Bag, Samantha Thavasa, $400; visit samanthathavasausa.com for stores
Scarf, Metropolitan, $120; visit metmuseum.org for stores
Shoes, Theory, $350; buy online now at shopbop.com
Advertisement
4 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Wednesday

Ward off the mid-week blues in an easy all-black outfit. A simple Gap T is a no-brainer match to a Verrieres & Sako miniskirt-add contrast with the jacket, all zipped up.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, Gap, $16.50; buy online now at gap.com
Bracelet, Jill Jacobson, $178; buy online now at jilljacobson.com
Tote, Cole Haan, $375; visit colehaan.com for stores
Skirt, Verrieres & Sako, $180; visit verrieres-sako.com for stores
Booties, Reiss, $405; visit reiss.co.uk for stores
Advertisement
5 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Thursday

Hit the town in a high-octane Laila Azhar minidress paired with sexy patent accessories. Roll up your coat-sleeves for an effortless evening look.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Earrings, Marcia Moran, $95; buy online now at fashionchateau.com
Dress, Laila Azhar, $495; visit lailaazhar.com for stores
Belt, Kristin Kahle, $96; buy online now at kristinkahle.com
Ring, CK Calvin Klein Jewelry, $80; call Art in Gold at 508-999-0071
Clutch, Express, $34.50; buy online now at express.com
Shoes, Fendi, $860; visit fendi.com for stores
Advertisement
6 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Friday

Unzip the sleeves for a fresh take on casual Friday. Add shipshape separates like a striped Lutz + Patmos sweater and Banana Republic sailor pants.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Sweater, Lutz + Patmos, $375; buy online now at lutzandpatmos.com
Pants, Banana Republic, $89; buy online now at bananarepublic.com
Heels, Aldo, $125; visit aldoshoes.com for stores
Advertisement
7 of 7 Perry Hagopian

Saturday

Kick-start your weekend in a stress-free combo of Nobody jeans and a J. Crew cashmere T-shirt. Top it all off with a light layer-and a cluster of eye-popping necklaces.

Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, J. Crew, $98; buy online now at jcrew.com
Necklace (top), Kenneth Jay Lane, $163; call 877-953-5264
Necklace (center), Roberta Freymann, $325; visit roberta-freymann.com for stores
Necklace (bottom), Kenneth Jay Lane, $240; call 877-953-5264
Watch, Marc Jacobs, $225; shop online now at shopbop.com
Jeans, Nobody, $220; visit nobodyjeans.com for stores
Flats, London Sole, $210; buy online now at londonsole.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!