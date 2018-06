Everyday Anorak

With its drawstring hood and zip-off sleeves, this lightweight topper from Elie Tahari is the perfect transition piece to wear all week. For a cute and casual brunch outfit, add it to a cheerful tiered camisole from LaRok and Goldsign boyfriend jeans., Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441, BCBGeneration, $78; visit bcbgeneration.com for stores, LaRok, $170; visit larok.com for stores, Goldsign, $124; buy online now at revolveclothing.com, Sam Edelman, $98; buy online now at shopkitson.com