This Two-in-One Puffer Is the Only Coat You Need This Winter
Aside from being versatile, it also goes up to size 24.
The best pieces in our wardrobe are ones that can be worn multiple ways — tops that are great for layering, work pants that are comfy enough for the weekend, etc. So naturally, Everybody & Everyone is right up our alley. Not only has the brand created versatile items that work for everyday wear, such as V-neck sweaters and sleek black blazers, many of the pieces are convertible, too (in a totally discreet and non-cheesy way).
The main goal here is sustainability. Not only do turtlenecks with removable necks (!!!) or adjustable-length bottoms mean customers are getting more for their money, it also means less waste. On top of that, Everybody & Everyone uses recycled fabrics when it can, and many of the products are odor-resistant and stain-proof so that they won't have to be washed as often — making them longer lasting, and thus even more eco-friendly.
One thing in particular we'd like to grab for ourselves is the All Things Puffer ($288), which can be worn either long or short with the help of a single zip. It's legitimately two coats in one: a long, full-body puffer for those absurdly cold days, and then a waist-length jacket for a slightly less aggressive chill. Customers can choose from either black or white colorways, and also shop sizes 0/00 to 22/24 — something that is true about most of the clothing Everybody & Everyone sells.
Still, there's even more of a reason to invest in this baby: it was made in partnership with EcoAlf, so its materials consist of plastic bottles, recycled polyester, and yarns made of textile waste.
A winter coat that's cute, versatile, and eco-friendly? This might be our best winter purchase...ever.