Everlane's New Sweats Make Me Feel Like I Have My Life Together

If someone told me one year ago that loungewear would be influencing designers and the future of fashion the way it is today, I would have had a million questions. But now, after a year of working from home and almost exclusively seeking out soft fabrics and kind shapes, it makes perfect sense. And unlike this time last year, my pool of comfortable sweats that still feel elevated (sorry, trusty college sweatshirt) is deeper than ever.
Even brands you might have previously turned to for work staples and crisp basics have entered the loungewear arena, including Everlane. The brand recently launched a line of retro-inspired sweats that are as cozy as they are socially acceptable to be seen in (whether that's over a video chat or IRL at the grocery store).
Dubbed The Track Collection, Everlane's latest loungewear drop is a modern play on the tracksuits of yesteryear, and it's comprised of tops and bottoms you can purchase separately or as matching sets. And after trying a few pieces for myself, I can confirm they're sure to make you feel a little more like you have your life together, even if you're still technically lounging in sweatpants all day. (No judgement!)
While a matching sweatsuit will never make me feel as powerful as a pair of expertly tailored pants or as sexy as a slinky spaghetti strap dress can, my new Everlane set of monochrome joggers and a quarter-zip sweatshirt makes me feel about as put together as one can during a pandemic. That's why I'm embracing this moment of comfy essentials for work, because one day, I might wear fitted pants and high heels to an office again and regret not spending more time in plush sweats and slippers while I had the chance.
The Track Collection is full of classic silhouettes, like an oversized crew neck sweatshirt and a pair of joggers that cinch just above the ankle and tie at the waist. But it has fresher shapes to choose from, too, including a pair of wide-leg pants. A very 2021 take on sweatpants, they have an elastic waistband for comfort and a relaxed wide-leg fit that echoes the sentiments of Gen Z-approved denim. You'll also find a half-zip sweatshirt that hangs loose and practically begs to be layered with a starchy button up for your morning Zoom meeting.
Not only are the cuts current, but the sweats are also available in a handful of cool neutrals, like a rusted orange shade and a laurel green hue. Of course, you can keep it traditional with heather gray and black colorways as well.
The line also happens to be Everlane's largest and most sustainable loungewear collection to date, featuring 10 styles made of 100 percent organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The certification process takes over a year, according to the brand, but it's well worth it for the sustainably made French terry pieces that feel luxuriously soft.
Best of all, prices for the line start at $48 — but certain styles are already selling out in select sizes and colors. Head to Everlane now and grab a matching set or stand-alone piece before they're gone.
