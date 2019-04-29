Everlane’s New Jeans Are More Comfortable Than Sweatpants

Image zoom Everlane

Everlane’s latest contribution to its site, society, and well-rounded closets everywhere is a jean that’s ready and willing to dethrone your old favorite pair. The Summer Jean, as it’s so aptly dubbed, is the loose-fitting straight cut you’ll be wearing everywhere this season.

Available in Mid Blue, Vintage Light Blue, and Bone, the Summer Jean is made from featherlight denim that feels more like pajama pants than actual jeans. Slightly fitted at the waist, and with a not-quite-skinny, not-quite-boyfriend-fit cut, this new launch was designed with loose weave, no-stretch denim that’s immediately comfortable — no break-in period necessary for that soft, breezy feel.

The Summer Jean is available in sizes 23 to 33 and, since they look great cuffed at the hem, also work for a range of heights. To make shopping for jeans online easier, Everlane has included a dropdown feature that lets you preview the style on four different-size models.

Through Everlane’s transparent pricing model, we’re able to compare the cost of these jeans through a traditional retail model, listed at $140, versus through Everlane’s direct-to-consumer model, listed at $68. We’d gladly pay more for the jeans we’re pretty much guaranteed to wear daily, but lucky for us, this pair costs a fraction of our other designer denim.

Shop the brand new Summer Jean for just $68 at Everlane.com.

To buy: $68; everlane.com

To buy: $68; everlane.com

To buy: $68; everlane.com