You Can Now Shop Over 200 Everlane Items at Nordstrom — Plus Four Exclusive Styles

Everlane landing at Nordstrom is like two of our favorite celebrities coming out as a couple. We ship them. Hard. But Everlane dropping four exclusive, new styles you can only find at Nordstrom for this limited-time pop-up? That’s the kind of offspring with more A-list ammo than Brooklyn Beckham.

If you hadn’t guessed yet, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Pop-In@Nordstrom today, the retailer’s rotating storefront of brands to watch. Today through November 17, you can shop selected pieces from Everlane’s luxury basics lineup, including cashmere, sustainable denim, cult-loved pants, affordable leather bags, and comfy shoes.

What’s more, Everlane has launched a handful of styles you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusively at Nordstrom, you can shop Everlane cashmere in three new colors — persimmon, pink lipstick and purple — and its first ever sneaker, Tread, in a new lightning yellow shade.

If this wasn’t the early fall, almost-the-weekend pick me up we were looking for, we don’t know what is. Shop over 200 Everlane styles, including five original styles, at Nordstrom.com.

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com