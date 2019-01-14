Everlane Just Launched Its Best Bralettes and Underwear Yet

Image zoom Everlane

When Everlane first launched intimates, it inspired a waitlist of 30,000 people eager to shop its brand new underwear, bras, and bodysuits. And the hype has persisted, earning its cotton undergarments rave reviews and high-ranking spots on best-of lists.

Today, our favorite direct-to-consumer clothing brand just upped its game with three new intimates styles that might be even better than the first batch.

High-cut briefs, and two wire-free bra styles — the bralette and the triangle bralette — just touched down on the brand’s site. Both bralettes cost $24 and are available in Light Blue, White, Heather Grey, Pale Pink, and Black, and the briefs (for sale in the same color range) are only $12.

The underwear in particular is an exciting addition to Everlane’s growing stable of unbeatable basics. The high-cut leg lends Parisian sensibility that’s extremely wearable but also subtly sexy in a ‘90s way. And the mid-rise sits beautifully underneath our high-waisted jeans without bunching, digging, or shifting around as we move.

All three styles are made with impossibly soft organic cotton that’s highly breathable and addictively comfortable.

Shop the three new arrivals below, and see all of Everlane’s basics on the site.

Image zoom Everlane

The High-Rise Bikini

To buy: $12; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

The Triangle Bralette

To buy: $24; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

The Bralette

To buy: $24; everlane.com

Keep scrolling to see Everlane's earlier releases, like the alpaca sweater, which we review below.

Almost 20,000 People Signed Up to Get Everlane’s Better-Than-Cashmere Sweater

Image zoom Everlane

Close on the heels of its most recent ReNew collection launch — a totally virgin plastic-free line of outerwear — Everlane has just released an environmentally-conscious product that’s cozy, luxurious, and ethically sound.

The Oversized Alpaca Crew is the brand’s most buttery soft knit yet and it’s miraculously only $95. How do they do it? Alpaca wool, which is shorn from the Peru-native animal and twisted into loose yarns, is one of the softest materials available for use in apparel and home goods. The extra-long individual fibers have fewer ends that poke into your skin for an ultra-soft feeling, and the high lanolin content provides excellent warmth.

We’re huge fans of this fabric and not just because we’re suckers for comfort. Alpaca wool is more sustainable than its closest relative, cashmere. Alpaca farms have a much lower environmental impact than cashmere-producing facilities — so you can feel good wearing it in more ways than one.

Everlane’s first foray into the material is a sweater that comes in six gorgeous fall shades, and at $95 costs $5 less than its cashmere sweater. Try the impossibly soft fabric for yourself in Tang, Heather Grey, Heather Blue, Charcoal, Cool Pink, or Black.

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $95; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $95; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $95; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $95; everlane.com

Keep scrolling to see Everlane's earlier releases, like the ReNew Puffy Puff jacket, which we review below.

We Tried the Puffer Coat With the 38,000-Person Waitlist from Everlane’s Most Important Collection Yet

Image zoom Everlane

Everyone’s favorite brand, Everlane, which is known for its longstanding commitment to transparency, can now add sustainability to its list of virtues. According to a press release sent out late last week, the brand has pledged to go completely virgin plastic-free by 2021. What this means, essentially, is that any plastic used in their products, packaging, stores, and even in their offices, will be exclusively sourced from recycled materials.

To kick off this ambitious commitment, Everlane has launched its first line using entirely post-consumer plastic, called ReNew. This eight-piece collection consists of snuggly fleece pullovers, puffers of varying lengths, and a parka, all of which contribute to keeping plastic waste from polluting the oceans. Even the polybags they are shipped in are made from recycled materials.

Ahead of the launch, InStyle got to test out one of the most exciting pieces from the collection: the Puffy Puff ($160; everlane.com). This boxy, plush puffer jacket comes in four on-brand colors — black, lavender, mustard gold, and surplus (a rich army green) — and is made completely of recycled materials. In fact, each of these jackets renews 32 plastic bottles, to be exact.

VIDEO: FIRSTS Halima Aden

The fabric is incredibly soft to the touch. The matching inner and outer fabric is thin, even a little crepey, but feels heavenly on your skin and is perfectly comfortable to wear over a short sleeved or sleeveless top.

It’s hard to say how, exactly (possibly witchcraft?) but this ultra-light, yet satisfyingly poofy jacket manages to keep you warm when you’re out in the cold, and at a comfortable temperature when you have it on indoors. In New York, where InStyle is located, it’s always a struggle to find outerwear that won’t suffocate you on your morning subway commute, but leave it to Everlane to crack the code.

The Puffy Puff is not only fun to say, it’s also a pleasure to wear. It’s easy for a puffer coat to be cumbersome and restrictive, but this marshmallow-y jacket allows for a full range of motion, plus includes smart design details like angled pockets and a non-intrusive hood.

Around the offices, it was an instant hit. Lifestyle e-commerce editor, Madison Alcedo, says, “I loved the fact that it was so lightweight compared to other puffer jackets. The material is also super soft, and it basically felt like I was bundled in a cloud.”

Everlane’s goals are lofty, and the figures are quite impressive. By redirecting the course of plastic waste from landfills to chic, affordable clothes through its ReNew initiative, the brand plans to recycle 100 million plastic bottles over the next five years. To us, the choice is obvious: ugly, Earth-ruining plastic waste or a cute and comfortable puffer coat just in time for fall?

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $160; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $160; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $160; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $160; everlane.com