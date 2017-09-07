Everlane Is Selling Your New Favorite Jeans for Only $68

Everlane doesn’t do basics like other brands. Established in 2011 with T-shirts made in the same facilities high-end labels use—but without the high-end mark-ups—the direct-to-consumer trailblazer has been all about finding better ways to make and sell wardrobe staples (these are a recent favorite) from the very beginning. So if that means taking years to perfect a certain category, so be it.

Such is the case with jeans, which drop on the site (and in pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and Portland) today to great anticipation. The waiting list is already 41,000 people long!

“For a long time, denim didn't feel right for us,” Everlane founder, Michael Preysman, tells InStyle over email. “It’s a dirty business that wreaks havoc on the environment.” Meanwhile, he also wanted to step away from the flimsy legging-like look the permeated the market during his company's earlier days.

His solution? Tracking down a factory with the cleanest possible production methods (98 percent of water used is recycled, and the styles are air dried), and working with luxe, heavy-weight Japanese denim. And while the material is actually more expensive than what most designers use, Everlane's transparent pricing policy allows for a surprisingly affordable final product. “Most premium jeans cost $25 to make and retail around $200—we invest $31 in each pair, and sell it for $68.”

For this initial drop, the label is offering three timeless core silhouettes for women (high-rise skinny, mid-rise skinny, and modern boyfriend) and two for men (slim and straight), all available in black, white, light rinse, classic blue. There may be more trend-focused fits going forward, but Preysman wants to keep things classic for now.

“After a few years of the athleisure influence, we’re seeing a shift toward a more authentic fabric and aesthetic. The times are finally changing.”

Visit Everlane.com to shop the new collection.