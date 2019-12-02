Angelina Jolie’s Go-To Airport Shoes Are on Sale for One Day

Image zoom GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite resource for quality wardrobe staples is working overtime to prove itself worthy of your love — not only with its transparency around its production process and retail model, but also with a big, fat sale. Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale is back with over 100 just-added styles, but they’re only marked down for Cyber Monday.

To the uninitiated: Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale isn’t a typical savings event. While the markdowns it offers are always generous, the brand goes the extra step and allows you to select from three discount tiers, outlining where your extra dollars are going.

For instance, one of Everlane’s best-selling shoes and an Angelina Jolie favorite, the Modern Loafer, typically retails for $168; today, you can choose to purchase it for $143, $135, or $126. The lowest price covers the base costs of product development, production, and fulfillment. Should you choose to pay the middle tier, you’re contributing an additional $9 to office overhead, and if you go for the highest tier, you’re putting $17 toward future product development.

Whether you’re shopping the sale to get the lowest price possible (we don’t blame you) or are just investing in more Everlane to love down the line, the decreased prices are a steal. The 100+ items just added to CWYP will only be marked down for one day, though, so time is of the essence for those wanting to choose their price.

Shop Everlane’s sale before everything jumps back up to full price at midnight tonight ET.

