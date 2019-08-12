Everlane’s Newest Jeans Give Me a Peach Emoji Butt

Image zoom Courtesy

It’s not entirely clear what sparked our collective obsession with vintage denim in the last five years. Maybe it was the breaking point we reached with spray-on skinny jeans, or the lingering influence of Americana, but whatever the cause, there’s no denying our love for the worn, lived-in denim look.

The only problem? Vintage jeans never seem to fit like they do in our saved Pinterest photos. The sturdy cotton and straight-leg cuts look great on the hanger, but when we pull them on, we do tend to miss the comfort of our leggings-like skinnies.

Today, Everlane has launched exactly the jeans that will marry our fondness for vintage silhouettes with our uncompromisable need for comfort. The Cheeky Bootcut Jean delivers ‘70s-cut realness with a necessary dose of two percent polyurethane for a heavenly fit.

Available in Washed Black, Sunbleached Blue, and Classic Blue with inset panels, the Cheeky Bootcut is an update to an old Everlane favorite, the Cheeky Straight. The Boot style hugs at the thigh, and then flares out into a straight cut below the knee. The dark blue with inset panels features a raw edge, while the other washes are finished at the hem — all three are available in regular and ankle length (and my 5’5” self couldn’t be happier).

Unlike the photos of vintage Levi’s 501s that I’ve never been able to quite replicate, the Cheeky Bootcut jeans are exactly what I’ve always needed to achieve optimal peach emoji butt. The firming fabric provides serious lift, while the thigh-skimming cut narrows out my legs and makes me look a thousand feet taller.

And while we’re on the topic of perks, Everlane’s newest jeans have yet another upper hand to vintage with their $85 price point. A good pair of true vintage Levi’s or Wranglers will set you back over $120, easily, but these actually comfortable jeans are way less, and will mold to your body like no other.

Shop the jeans that are guaranteed to stay at the top of my denim pile for just $85 at Everlane.com.