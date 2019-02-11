Everlane Is Making Workwear Fashionable Again With Its Two Brand-New Releases

Image zoom Everlane

The trusty, old workwear pant is fast becoming a fashion staple. With the increasing prevalence of Dickies on street style blogs, and Carhartt’s ascent from laborer uniform to collab-worthy brand (see: Carhartt x Heron Preston, Carhartt x Nike, Carhartt x Junya Watanabe), it’s clear the category isn’t just for construction workers anymore.

Today, Everlane submitted its own take on the trend with the launch of The Carpenter Pant ($68; everlane.com). The 100 percent cotton trousers are all but guaranteed to become the next fan favorite, following in the steps of the uber-popular Wide Leg Crop Pant.

The Carpenter Pants come in three colors — Spanish Clay, Bone, and Midnight — and pay homage to old school workwear trousers with clever details like cargo pockets, knee seams, and a hammer loop (hammer not included). Where these pants deviate is their modern fit. A flattering mid-rise waist sits at the belly button, and a seven-eighths crop bares just the right amount of ankle.

The pants are best worn as part of a set, paired with another one of Everlane’s new releases, The Chore Jacket ($68; everlane.com), which is available in matching colors.

The jacket is inspired by French workwear, and is a style that has come back into vogue in the past few years. The boxy silhouette fondly reminds us of the late street fashion photographer, Bill Cunningham, whose signature blue chore jacket was as iconic as any Chanel bag.

Even though the set comes from the tradition of “work” wear, the overall effect is an outfit meant for spending stylish weekends out and about. Shop the pants and jacket at Everlane.com.

To buy: Jacket, $68; everlane.com. Pants, $68; everlane.com

